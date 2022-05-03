Andy Schaunaman, candidate for Aberdeen City Council, faces DUI charge

Aberdeen City Council candidate Andy Schaunaman has a pending charge of driving under the influence in connection to a traffic stop on March 12.

Schaunaman, 37, is charged with misdemeanor first-offense driving under the influence, according to court documents. In the same case, he's also charged with not obeying a traffic control device.

According to court documents, Schaunaman is set to enter a plea on June 10.

Schaunaman is one of two candidates running for the Northeast District seat on the Aberdeen City Council. His nominating petitions were approved by the city council on April 4. The election is June 7.

No other current city, county or local legislative candidates have ongoing criminal legal cases, according to a search of state records. And none, including Schaunaman, have a significant history of legal issues in South Dakota, according to the search.

This article originally appeared on Aberdeen News: Council candidate Andy Schaunaman charged with DUI