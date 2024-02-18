Andy Stanton files for re-election for Place 6 on Wylie ISD school board

Voters will have the opportunity to elect Abilene-area citizens to represent them in seats across the county at the spring 2024 election. On the Wylie ISD school board two seats are open for election.

Andy Stanton, incumbent for Place 6 on the board, filed for re-election for the three-year term position.

Andy Stanton is running for re-election for Place 6 on the Wylie ISD school board. Election day is May 4, 2024.

Stanton’s life and confidence in Wylie ISD

Stanton grew up a couple miles south of Abilene in San Angelo. His passions drove him to attend the University of Texas at El Paso where he played college football and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education. He later earned a Masters in Sports Administration from Texas Tech University.

Stanton worked as a high school teacher and coach for five years and moved on to college-level coaching. He coached football at Hardin Simmons University under Jimmie Keeling.

The incumbent served 12 years as the Business Administrator at Pioneer Drive Baptist Church and currently serves in the Deacon Fellowship. Stanton is also the current owner and developer of A2Z Self Storage in Abilene.

Stanton’s wife Cristi has followed a similar path to her husband, working as an educator for 13 years and currently working as the children’s minister at Pioneer.

The couple has three sons who have walked the halls of Wylie ISD. Braxten and Walker are Wylie graduates, and Heston currently attends Wylie East Jr. High.

Stanton said he owes so much to the district as it built a great foundation for his boys.

"They are confident in who God is creating them to be, and they are well prepared for what life after high school has and will bring them. I can’t help but think this is largely due to their experiences, support and attributes the Wylie teachers, administrators and community instilled in them," he stated.

‘It’s great to be a Wylie Bulldog!’

Stanton filed for reelection to the board because of the impacts and opportunities he has seen within the district over his first term.

He gave much credit to Superintendent Joey Light, WISD administration and previous board members for the efforts they have put toward “staying ahead of the growth” to put the district in a “great position moving forward.

The passing of the 2023 bond in November gave Stanton the vote of confidence to continue his service to the district.

“When the community voted to support the recent bond that assured me that we are unified and progressing forward in the right direction,” he stated.

Be the SALT of the earth

“I am committed to helping cast vision while at the same time preserve the traditions of Wylie ISD by following Matthew 5:13 when Jesus tells His disciples to be the salt of the earth—to add flavor and to preserve,” Stanton stated.

He has developed an initiative titled SALT to visualize his mission and maintain WISD’s standard of excellence. Support, Accountability, Listening, Together.

“My wife and I have both taught in the public education system. We know the challenges educators face, and we know they have become more difficult over the years. Our educators need to be reminded how much we appreciate all they do for our students,” Stanton stated.

He continued stating his admiration to the accountability and high expectations Wylie teachers and administrators place on themselves.

“The Wylie community is made up of so many people. Holding each other accountable and being responsible for our own actions and attitude is the reason we are all proud to be a Wylie Bulldogs,” Stanton stated. “They are the most unselfish and self-motivated individuals I know.”

The former educator explained his priority to listen and handle any needs, desires or concerns of the district, and his focus to ensure personal agendas are set aside for the benefit of the whole.

“Every program, department and organization are important, and their voice needs to be heard. Working together and having a unified vision is one of the many reasons we have experienced so many outstanding achievements and accomplishments. I am here to serve the Wylie community and will always have a listening ear,” Stanton stated.

The last day to file for a place on the Wylie ISD school board ballot is Friday, Feb. 16, 2024. Physical and mailing address for filing an application for Wylie ISD, visit or mail to 6251 Buffalo Gap Road, Abilene, TX 79606. School board election day is Saturday, May 4, 2024.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Andy Stanton files for Place 6 re-election on Wylie ISD school board