Andy Warhol Museum visitors evacuated after bomb threat

People visiting the Andy Warhol Museum were forced to evacuate after a bomb threat on Sunday.

Pittsburgh Police say they were called to the museum on Sandusky Street at around 1:50 p.m.

The threat was made over email.

Police say the email came from a third party in Harrisburg.

Explosive K9s searched the building after officers and museum security got everyone out safely.

No explosives were found.

The FBI is working with Pittsburgh Police to investigate similar threats happening in the area.

