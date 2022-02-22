For a year, Andy Weaver served as interim provost of Texas State Technical College's West Texas campuses.

He can remove "interim" from that job title.

Weaver, a 20-year-plus veteran of TSTC-West Texas, has been named the leader of campuses in Abilene, Breckenridge, Brownwood and Sweetwater.

Andy Weaver, provost of TSTC-West Texas

"Andy has served the college community by training an army of paramedics and EMTs,” said TSTC Chancellor and CEO Mike Reeser in a news release. “This proven spirit of dedication to the student will serve him well in his new role.”

While being the interim provost, Weaver also was director of division support for TSTC’s allied health program. Those responsibilities now belong to Hector Yanez, senior vice president of student learning, the release said.

Weaver began his TSTC career as an emergency medical services instructor at the Sweetwater campus. He has served since as the program’s department chairman and division director.

This article originally appeared on Abilene Reporter-News: Andy Weaver named provost of TSTC-West Texas campuses