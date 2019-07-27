Is Anexo Group (LON:ANX) A Risky Investment?

Some say volatility, rather than debt, is the best way to think about risk as an investor, but Warren Buffett famously said that 'Volatility is far from synonymous with risk.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. We can see that Anexo Group Plc (LON:ANX) does use debt in its business. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Ultimately, if the company can't fulfill its legal obligations to repay debt, shareholders could walk away with nothing. However, a more usual (but still expensive) situation is where a company must dilute shareholders at a cheap share price simply to get debt under control. Of course, debt can be an important tool in businesses, particularly capital heavy businesses. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

See our latest analysis for Anexo Group

What Is Anexo Group's Debt?

You can click the graphic below for the historical numbers, but it shows that as of December 2018 Anexo Group had UK£22.8m of debt, an increase on UK£15.2m, over one year. However, it also had UK£5.53m in cash, and so its net debt is UK£17.3m.

AIM:ANX Historical Debt, July 27th 2019 More

How Strong Is Anexo Group's Balance Sheet?

The latest balance sheet data shows that Anexo Group had liabilities of UK£33.6m due within a year, and liabilities of UK£870.0k falling due after that. Offsetting this, it had UK£5.53m in cash and UK£100.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it can boast UK£71.9m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus strongly suggests that Anexo Group has a rock-solid balance sheet (and the debt is of no concern whatsoever). On this basis we think its balance sheet is strong like a sleek panther or even a proud lion.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Anexo Group has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.94. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 15.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Anexo Group grew its EBIT by 11% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But it is future earnings, more than anything, that will determine Anexo Group's ability to maintain a healthy balance sheet going forward. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Anexo Group burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.