Is Angang Steel Company Limited (HKG:347) Better Than Average At Deploying Capital?

Today we are going to look at Angang Steel Company Limited (HKG:347) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

So, How Do We Calculate ROCE?

Analysts use this formula to calculate return on capital employed:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Angang Steel:

0.073 = CN¥4.3b ÷ (CN¥90b - CN¥31b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2019.)

Therefore, Angang Steel has an ROCE of 7.3%.

Is Angang Steel's ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Angang Steel's ROCE is fairly close to the Metals and Mining industry average of 7.6%. Setting aside the industry comparison for now, Angang Steel's ROCE is mediocre in absolute terms, considering the risk of investing in stocks versus the safety of a bank account. Investors may wish to consider higher-performing investments.

Angang Steel delivered an ROCE of 7.3%, which is better than 3 years ago, as was making losses back then. That suggests the business has returned to profitability. You can see in the image below how Angang Steel's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Given the industry it operates in, Angang Steel could be considered cyclical. What happens in the future is pretty important for investors, so we have prepared a free report on analyst forecasts for Angang Steel.

How Angang Steel's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Current liabilities include invoices, such as supplier payments, short-term debt, or a tax bill, that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way ROCE is calculated, a high level of current liabilities makes a company look as though it has less capital employed, and thus can (sometimes unfairly) boost the ROCE. To check the impact of this, we calculate if a company has high current liabilities relative to its total assets.

Angang Steel has total liabilities of CN¥31b and total assets of CN¥90b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 35% of its total assets. Angang Steel's middling level of current liabilities have the effect of boosting its ROCE a bit.