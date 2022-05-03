Angel City Football Club makes their inaugural NWSL debut

Associated Press

FIFA fined Senegal’s soccer federation 175,000 Swiss francs ($180,000) on Monday for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout. Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar in March with Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané scoring the decisive spot kick. FIFA said its disciplinary committee also looked into a pitch invasion by Senegal fans, an offensive banner and the national federation’s “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium.”