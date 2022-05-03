Angel City Football Club makes their inaugural NWSL debut
Los Angeles' Angel City Football Club is the largest female-led ownership group in professional sports. Jamie Yuccas shows us how the team is trying to elevate women's sports.
Lydia Ko might’ve finished two strokes back, but she still received plenty of applause from those who witnessed her post-round interview.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has warned his side must be "ready to suffer" against Villarreal if they are to reach the Champions League final.
The newest member of the Chiefs defense had not-so-pleasant memories of Travis Kelce.
Fulham manager Marco Silva backed record-breaking Aleksandar Mitrovic to thrive in the Premier League next season after the Serbia striker took his Championship tally to 43 goals this season in a title-clinching 7-0 thrashing of Luton on Monday.
It is finally official. Wayne Player was immediately banned for life from The Masters following his shameful marketing plot when Lee Elder was being honoured last year.
Donovan Mitchell could request a trade from the Jazz this offseason.
The night’s hosts are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The James Madison University softball team canceled the remainder of its 2022 season after the death of player Lauren Bernett last Monday.
Liverpool's fast and furious football under Jurgen Klopp had already delivered a Champions League and Premier League title by the time Thiago Alcantara arrived at Anfield to much fanfare two years ago.
The ending of 'Winning Time Episode 9' sees Spencer Haywood suggest that he wants to kill the Lakers. Let's fact-check whether or not Spencer Haywood ordered a hit on the Lakers.
Norman also said two former world No. 1s have registered for LIV Golf's first event in London.
The Olympian's hairstyle is a nod to her sport.
FIFA fined Senegal’s soccer federation 175,000 Swiss francs ($180,000) on Monday for fan disorder at a World Cup playoff game, including shining laser pointers at Egypt star Mohamed Salah in the penalty shootout. Senegal went on to win the shootout in Dakar in March with Salah's Liverpool teammate Sadio Mané scoring the decisive spot kick. FIFA said its disciplinary committee also looked into a pitch invasion by Senegal fans, an offensive banner and the national federation’s “failure to ensure that law and order are maintained in the stadium.”
Lakers great Magic Johnson praised a man he thinks is the best player in basketball.
Top challengers to Zandon include Epicenter, Messier, Mo Donegal and White Abarrio.
NIL and the transfer portal have the college football world in a frenzy.
Force sets track record in qualifying, wins in Funny Car; Mike Salinas, Steve Johnson also come out on top.
Troy Hill spoke about his trade from the Browns and the Rams, sharing how he felt disrespected in the process.
The sports department takes their best guess at who will win this year's Run for the Roses at Churchill Downs.
The harem stallion has gotten too used to having people around on Assateague Island in Maryland.