‘He was our angel’: Family of NYE hit-and-run victim looks for justice
Authorities say that the black Dodge Challenger involved should have damage to the front right side, bumper and possibly windshield and other parts of the vehicle.
Intel is building a new line of chips to bring AI to future cars and trucks.
NASA is pushing back the next two Artemis missions to the moon — including the first crewed lunar mission in more than 50 years — by around 12 months in order to give commercial partners more time to develop their technology. Artemis II is now scheduled for no earlier than September 2025 and Artemis III, the mission that will send humans to the lunar south pole, is now scheduled for September 2026. The Artemis program involves a complicated architecture that includes critical contributions from major commercial partners, including SpaceX, Blue Origin and aerospace primes Lockheed Martin, Northrop Grumman and Boeing.
Nissan, Ford and Lincoln are rolling out select models with built-in Google Maps, Assistant and Play Store — among other applications — this year, while Porsche is expected to follow suit in 2025.
Honda unveiled two concepts that will kick off its new 0 Series lineup of all-electric cars. The first will arrive in 2026.
Hopes for gains rest on the coming CPI inflation report and what it means for interest-rate cuts.
Chinese EV scooter maker Horwin launches three battery-electric two-wheelers at CES. The $16,800 Senmenti 0 model goes on sale in the U.S. later this year.
Tesla lowers range estimates for Model Y, Model S, and Model X for unknown reasons. It cites vehicle and EPA changes; Model 3 range figures untouched.
Amazon might never formally endorse AirPlay or Google's media-casting tech. Once Matter Casting comes to Amazon's Prime Video app for Android and iOS, users will be able to cast content to supported Amazon devices -- starting with the Echo Show 15 -- by tapping the new dedicated Matter Casting button. Beyond the Echo Show 15, Amazon says that Matter Casting support will arrive on Fire TVs, including smart TVs from Panasonic with Fire TV built in, and -- on the app side -- Plex, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Starz and ZDF later this year.
His new plan to impose a 10% tariff on virtually all imports revives all the Trump myths about trade deficits, domestic production, and the cost borne by Americans shoppers.
Moose in Canada have a habit of stopping on the highways and licking salt off cars, and risk getting struck by other vehicles.
Alan Wake is the latest notable horror character to join the ranks of the survivors in Dead by Daylight.
Illinois indefinitely suspended Shannon after he was arrested and charged with rape.
Autonomous trucking startup Kodiak Robotics revealed Tuesday at CES 2024 a semi-truck that founder Don Burnette says is the linchpin in its plans to launch commercial driverless operations this year. Packed inside this sixth-generation semi truck are two — and sometimes three — of every mechanical component that is critical for safe operations, including braking, steering, sensors and computers. "From a safety perspective, we do not believe that is responsible to put a driverless truck on the road that doesn't have proper redundancy across the platform, meaning the actual chassis of the vehicle, like the actual truck itself," Burnette told TechCrunch.