‘An angel’: Family remembers Holland mother as police hunt for killer

HOLLAND — As police work to locate a suspect, a local family is grieving the loss of a young mother who was shot and killed in a church parking lot last week.

Cassandra Casares was loved by her family and community. They want the person who shot and killed her found.

More: Search underway for suspect in Holland homicide

“She impacted me and a lot of people in so many ways,” her sister, Ashley Sleiman, told WOOD TV-8. “(There's) nothing that can narrow her down to anything specific. She was just a little bit of everything that was good.”

The 33-year-old mother was shot in the parking lot of Moran Park Church in Holland around 8 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6. Investigators say two cars pulled up and parked next to each other in the lot. A short time later, shots were fired. Casares drove herself and a 34-year-old man to the hospital but died from her injuries.

“She was a beautiful soul. She was a people person. She loved anybody and everybody,” said John Garcia, Casares’ partner and the father of her son. “She gave everyone the benefit of the doubt. She could make a friend anywhere.

“She was a fighter. She fought to the end and suffered an injury that most of us probably can’t imagine. She still drove herself to the hospital with hopes of surviving.”

Sleiman said the questions surrounding Casares’ death need answers.

An undated photo of Cassandra Casares. The 33-year-old was shot in the parking lot of Moran Park Church on Monday, Nov. 6, and later died at the hospital.

“It tears me apart that her time got cut short. On my behalf, I’m not even so much upset that he was the one to pull the trigger. I’m just more concerned and upset with why it happened. Because it happened, now my sister is an angel,” Sleiman said.

The Holland Department of Public Safety is looking for suspect Ramses Velasco Sanabria of West Olive. HDPS says detectives are working every lead, but they need the public’s help in finding the suspect.

Subscribe: Receive unlimited access to your local news coverage

Anyone with information is asked to call 616-355-1100 or email policetips@cityofholland.com. Tips may also be submitted to Silent Observer at 877-887-4536.

A $2,500 dollar reward is being offered for information leading to Sanabria’s arrest.

A GoFundMe has been created to help fundraise for Casares’ children at gofund.me/423be8ed.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: ‘An angel’: Family remembers Holland mother as police hunt for killer