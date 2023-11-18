Angel festival to give wings to building repair appeal

An "angel festival" featuring 66 displays is being held as part of fundraising for repairs to a Grade I listed building.

Bede House in Higham Ferrers, Northamptonshire, needs £200,000 for the work.

It is hoped the event at St Mary's Church in the town, the first since 2014, will raise £10,000.

Organiser Sue Dennis said it allowed people's "imagination to run riot".

The Bede House was built in 1422 in the churchyard next to the vicarage at St Mary's.

Higham Ferrers "Festival of Angels" was first held in 2004, and this was the fifth event of its kind.

The angels have been made by local community groups, individuals and businesses.

Across the weekend there will also be performances from the town's primary schools.

