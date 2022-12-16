Angel Luna, 19, went missing on his birthday. His body was found near a Bargersville pond

The body of a man reported missing on his birthday in late November was found near a retention pond Thursday in Bargersville. His death has been ruled a homicide.

According to the Johnson County Coroner’s Office, 19-year-old Angel Luna was found dead near the bank of a retention pond off Clary Crossing South Drive and State Road 135. Police said Luna's phone pinged in the area, which led investigators from Indianapolis, Greenwood police and the Johnson County Sheriff's office to his body.

An autopsy later ruled Luna died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Bargersville police officials said they do not believe the killing was random and detectives have started a homicide investigation.

Angel Luna, 19, was found with fatal gunshot wounds Dec. 15, 2022. He was reported missing in late November from Indianapolis.

A missing person bulletin kept by Indiana State Police reports Luna was last seen Nov. 22, his birthday. A Silver Alert was not issued in his disappearance, but police shared the information to other departments as a "standard missing person" case.

