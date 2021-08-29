Is Angel Seafood Holdings Limited's (ASX:AS1) Stock's Recent Performance Being Led By Its Attractive Financial Prospects?

Angel Seafood Holdings (ASX:AS1) has had a great run on the share market with its stock up by a significant 12% over the last week. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Angel Seafood Holdings' ROE in this article.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Angel Seafood Holdings is:

11% = AU$2.1m ÷ AU$18m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2021).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every A$1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated A$0.11 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Angel Seafood Holdings' Earnings Growth And 11% ROE

At first glance, Angel Seafood Holdings seems to have a decent ROE. On comparing with the average industry ROE of 5.0% the company's ROE looks pretty remarkable. This certainly adds some context to Angel Seafood Holdings' exceptional 87% net income growth seen over the past five years. We believe that there might also be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently.

As a next step, we compared Angel Seafood Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 3.2%.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is Angel Seafood Holdings fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Angel Seafood Holdings Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Angel Seafood Holdings' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. If the company continues to grow its earnings the way it has, that could have a positive impact on its share price given how earnings per share influence long-term share prices. Remember, the price of a stock is also dependent on the perceived risk. Therefore investors must keep themselves informed about the risks involved before investing in any company. You can see the 4 risks we have identified for Angel Seafood Holdings by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

