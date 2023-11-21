Angel Tree program kicks off

Nov. 20—The Salvation Army of Odessa on Monday announced the kick-off of its annual Angel Tree program. The program provides toys and clothing to children whose families are facing financial difficulties. Thanks to the generosity of the community, 600 children will experience the joy of opening presents on Christmas morning.

"The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year," Capt. Stephanie Vincent of The Salvation Army of Odessa said in a news release. "Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who play a significant role in bringing joy to children's hearts this Christmas."

The Angel Tree can be found at Walmart on John Ben Shepperd and angels are also available at The Salvation Army office located at 810 E. 11th St. during the holiday season. Individuals and businesses in the community can adopt "angels," represented by paper angels on trees. Each angel symbolizes a child who might not receive a gift at Christmas without this program. Angels are now available for adoption and gifts should be returned by Dec. 9, with distribution to participating families taking place on Dec. 18.

If you cannot shop in person this year, you can still participate in the Angel Tree program through Walmart's "Registry for Good" program. Visit www.salvationarmyodessa.org and select "Purchase a Gift for a Precious Angel" on the homepage to order items that benefit local families. Walmart will deliver these gifts directly to The Salvation Army.

Ways to help The Salvation Army Angel Tree:

>> Adopt an angel at Walmart

>> Host an Angel Tree at your business or church

>> Volunteer for The Salvation Army Angel Tree program

For more information contact Captain Stephanie Vincent at [email protected] or call (432) 332-0738.

"We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community, local businesses, and volunteers who work alongside The Salvation Army," added Vincent. "Together, we are making the season brighter for people in need in our community."

If you're interested in supporting the Angel Tree program or volunteering to ring the bell, call The Salvation Army at (432) 332-0738, visit us at 810 E 11th Street or go to www.salvationarmyodessa.org.