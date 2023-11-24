You can be a special “angel” for a child or senior citizen in need this holiday season by participating in the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The program aims to provide gifts of toys and clothing for 500 children in the local community.

“The Salvation Army Angel Tree program provides toys and clothing to children and families who might be struggling to afford Christmas gifts this year,” said Lt. Karen Burton of The Salvation Army of Wichita Falls said. “Angels are available for adoption by community members and businesses, who play a significant role in bringing joy to children’s hearts this Christmas.”

The Angel Trees are available at multiple locations including Walmart stores, Sikes Senter, Glitzy Gals Boutique & Tees and at Dandy Donuts in Burkburnett. Each angel on the tree represents a child or senior citizen who may not otherwise get a gift this Christmas. Gifts should be returned by Dec. 9 and they will be distributed to participating families Dec. 14.

If someone wishes to participate but cannot stop by a Tree in person, they can register through Walmart’s Registry for Good. Visit www.salvationarmywichitafalls.org and select “Purchase a Gift for a Precious Angel.” Walmart will directly deliver these gifts to participants.

“We are forever grateful for the generous support of our community, local businesses, and volunteers who work alongside The Salvation Army,” said Burton. “Together, we are making the season brighter for people in need in our community.”

To help support the Angel Tree program, volunteer to ring a bell or serve holiday meals this year, call The Salvation Army at 940-322-9822, visit the office at 403 7th St., or go to their website at www.salvationarmywichitafalls.org.

This article originally appeared on Wichita Falls Times Record News: Angel Tree program for Salvation Army available at multiple locations