Angel Tree provides for 210 families

Dec. 20—ASHLAND — Labeled by families' last names, bags filled with yet-to-be-wrapped Christmas presents were set for distribution on Wednesday morning as part of the Salvation Army Angel Tree program.

The program's goal is to "bring joy and peace into their Christmas season," Major Jason Swain said.

Individuals and businesses throughout Boyd, Greenup and Lawrence counties provided the gifts for 210 families this year, Swain said.

"That's up significantly from last year," Swain said. "We've seen a huge increase in people needing help, mainly in Greenup County but also here in the city of Ashland. ... This is a great ministry and service."

Salvation Army packages a Walmart gift card with each bundle of presents so families can purchase food for a Christmas meal.

As for the rest, it's all supplied by the community.

"This is all bought by the community," Swain said. "We have a real generous community."

Since its 1979 inception, the Angel Tree program has helped enhance the Christmas experience for hundreds of thousands of children across the country each year.

According to the Salvation Army, once a child or senior adult has been registered and accepted as an "angel," their Christmas wish list is shared with community donors.

"We ask them to give us clothing sizes and a few wants," Swain said.

He rattled off a few examples of "wants" as he pointed at particular piles of presents throughout the Ashland center's gym on Wednesday — such as a record player, karaoke machine, bicycles, fishing poles and more.

"I think the hardest group we do — and I call them the 'forgotten ones' — are teenagers," Swain said. "They're technically kids, but they're hard to buy for. We had one family request teenagers, and they got five of them. They had a teenage daughter, so they knew what sort of things to get. That was a cool thing."

The spent dollar amount varies depending on family size and what donors choose to provide.

Several businesses and organizations throughout northeastern Kentucky accepted a number of "angels," too.

"It's hard when you have kids and you may not be able to buy them things for Christmas because you're struggling yourself to keep the roof over their head and fed, and all the things they might need," Swain said.

Distribution began on Wednesday. In Boyd County, people were set to pick up and wrap. Swain said they were transporting items to locations in Louisa and Greenup.

Swain said Salvation Army is still raising money with Christmas kettles, and it is "almost to our goal" with four days left (including Wednesday).

"It'd be nice to get above that goal," Swain said. "That helps us now and throughout the year."

