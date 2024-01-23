'Angel watching over us': Family grieves 13-year-old South Carolina boy after hunting death

Loved ones are remembering a 13-year-old South Carolina boy as “kind” and “happy-go-lucky” after he died over the weekend during a hunting trip with his best friend.

According to the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources − the agency handling the death investigation − the victim and his friend were hunting in Orangeburg County on Sunday when one boy shot the other in what appears to be an accident.

Officials with the state agency said the teen died while the pair hunted on property in Santee, about 65 miles northwest of Charleston.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and we will update as we’re able," the agency posted on X. "Our thoughts are with the boy’s family and loved ones."

Teen killed identified as Cameron Connor

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office and family members identified the teen as Cameron Connor of Dorchester.

Autopsy results and toxicology results are pending in the case.

Cameron's mother, Penny Wagers Connor, told USA TODAY her son and his best friend, who is also 13 years old, were hunting ducks when the shooting occured.

Wagers Conner, from Harleyville, South Carolina, said the boys attended Dorchester Academy, a private school where they were enrolled in eighth grade.

Cameron pitched for the baseball team and played tight end for the football team. His best friend, she said, also played for the school's football and baseball teams.

Boy was an avid hunter and fisherman

An avid hunter and fisherman, Cameron's mom described her son as a happy-go-lucky, sweet boy who marched to the beat of his own drum.

"He would rather fish than sleep. He made a huge impact at his school as well as in our community," his mother said. "He had the ability to make anyone laugh with his amazing fishing and hunting stories that he loved to share."

Cameron Connor

Cameron's father, Marshall Connor of Dorchester, said his son always had a positive attitude and showed kindness to all. “He loved the outside, was outgoing, kind and generous."

His father asked for prayers for the family as well as for Cameron's best friend and his family as they also grieve.

"We’re asking people to wrap them up in love as well," he said Tuesday.

'An angel watching over us'

Cameron's parents emphasized the significance of teaching youth about proper gun safety.

"We were adamant about teaching Cam the importance of making sure the safety was always on and how dangerous a firearm can be if mishandled," his mother said.

In addition to his parents, Cameron is survived by his 17-year-old brother Bryson Conner and his 5-year-old half brother, Finnley Connor and his step-mother, Kelly Connor.

"My son was truly an angel walking around on this earth," his mother said Tuesday. "Now, he's an angel watching over us."

