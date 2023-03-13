Angela Bassett Has Gone Viral After Refusing To Hide Her Disappointment When She Lost The Best Supporting Actress Oscar To Jamie Lee Curtis

Of all the standout moments from the 2023 Oscars, Angela Bassett’s reaction to losing the award for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis has taken the internet by storm

Steve Granitz / FilmMagic

If you missed it, both Jamie Lee and Angela were nominated for their respective roles in Everything Everywhere All at Once and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Everything Everywhere All at Once was easily the most successful film of the night, sweeping several other accolades in a range of categories — including Best Actress (Michelle Yeoh), Best Supporting Actor (Ke Huy Quan), Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing, and Best Picture.

Michael Tran / AFP via Getty Images

Jamie Lee, who portrays Deirdre Beaubeirdre in the film, delivers a great performance. Nevertheless, she appeared totally shocked when her name was announced as the winner of the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress.

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Evidently overwhelmed, she seemingly mouthed “Shut up!” as she stood up to accept the award on stage. And by the time she got to the end of her heartwarming speech, Jamie Lee was in tears as she exclaimed: “I just won an Oscar!”

Kevin Winter / Getty Images

Also nominated in that category were Hong Chau (The Whale), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), Stephanie Hsu (Everything Everywhere All at Once), and, as mentioned, Angela Bassett.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

Black Panther sequel. She took on the emotional role while grieving the real-life death of her co-star Chadwick Boseman, and she was Angela reprised her role as Queen Ramonda — grieving mother of T’Challa — in last year’s hitsequel. She took on the emotional role while grieving the real-life death of her co-star Chadwick Boseman, and she was simply incredible

Kevin Winter / Getty Images for Turner

In fact, she made history for her performance earlier this year after becoming the very first actor from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to not only receive a Golden Globe acting nomination for a Marvel feature film, but also to win altogether, taking home the accolade for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

What’s more, Angela was the first person to be nominated for Best Supporting Actress in a Marvel film at the Oscars. The Academy famously doesn't place Marvel movies on the same pedestal that they do other films; no other actor has ever been nominated for a role in a Marvel film, and the original Black Panther was the first and only Marvel movie to win Best Picture in 2019.

YouTube

With this in mind, Angela appeared devastated when Jamie Lee was announced as the winner of the Best Supporting Actress Oscar on Sunday night.

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic

As the crowd erupted into applause for Jamie, Angela remained sitting down and didn’t immediately smile or clap.

YouTube

Meanwhile, fellow nominee Kerry Condon equally seemed as though she wasn’t too thrilled by Jamie’s win, while Stephanie Hsu and Hong Chau cheered in evident excitement.

YouTube

Angela’s reaction has since garnered widespread attention online. Several viewers were upset that Angela didn’t immediately show support for Jamie Lee by applauding or appearing more visibly excited at that moment.

Stefanie Keenan / Getty Images for TIME

“Regardless of who you think should’ve won, it was poor on Angela Bassett’s part to just sit there miserably when Jamie won and not be happy for her,” one person tweeted.

Regardless of who you think should’ve won, it was poor on Angela Bassett’s part to just sit there miserably when Jamie won and not be happy for her. Had Angela won, Jamie would’ve been clapping for her. She knew very well her reaction was being played on live television 07:19 AM - 13 Mar 2023

“Angela Bassett is one of my favorite actors. However, I did not like her reaction to not winning. It made her look unprofessional and sour. I was disappointed by her not winning, but more disappointed by her reaction,” another person wrote.

@TheAcademy I haven't seen either movie. Angela Bassett is one of my favorite actors. However, I did not like her reaction to not winning. It made her look unprofessional and sour. I was disappointed by her not winning, but more disappointed by her reaction. 01:55 AM - 13 Mar 2023

However, many others agreed that Angela’s disappointment was totally justified — not just because of the fact that she delivered such an emotionally challenging performance for the film, but also because of the notorious lack of diversity amongst Oscar winners.

Angela Weiss / AFP via Getty Images

Sadly, the Academy has done little to acknowledge its lack of diversity since its first ever award show in 1929. In fact, the accolade for Best Actress has only ever been won by one Black woman — Halle Berry — and that was in 2001.

YouTube

For this reason, many people argued that Angela’s visible upset towards being “snubbed” was representative of much more than her simply losing to Jamie. And with that in mind, Angela was praised by day fans for refusing to hide her devastation.

Angela Bassett was snubbed! #Oscars 12:43 AM - 13 Mar 2023

“Angela Bassett's reaction was perfect. ZN Hurston wrote ‘if you're silent about your pain, they'll kill you and say you enjoyed it.’ Angela was snubbed. Again. Black women are regularly overworked, underpaid, devalued, disrespected & Ignored. Tonight that pain was palpable,” one tweet read.

Angela Bassett's reaction was perfect. ZN Hurston wrote "if you're silent about your pain, they'll kill you and say you enjoyed it." Angela was snubbed. Again. Black women are regularly overworked, underpaid, devalued, disrespected & Ignored. Tonight that pain was palpable. Good. 01:48 AM - 13 Mar 2023

“Angela Bassett should’ve won #Oscars I’m glad she didn’t fake a reaction to entertain idiots telling us how a Black woman should handle Hollywood once again throwing awards at White women. I like Jamie Lee Curtis but she didn’t outperform Angela Basset or Stephanie Hsu #Oscar2023 ,” said another.

Angela Bassett should’ve won #Oscars I’m glad she didn’t fake a reaction to entertain idiots telling us how a Black woman should handle Hollywood once again throwing awards at White women. I like Jamie Lee Curtis but she didn’t outperform Angela Basset or Stephanie Hsu #Oscar2023 https://t.co/yeDtYNDmbA 07:37 AM - 13 Mar 2023

Fans went on to point out that Kerry Condon also appeared pretty annoyed by Jamie’s win, and yet didn’t receive the same heap of backlash that Angela did.

Amy Sussman / Getty Images

“Everyone wants to talk about Angela Bassett’s reaction & yet they ignore Kerry [Condon’s reaction] when Jamie Lee Curtis’ name was called. Double standards,” one person wrote , adding: “Silent disappointment doesn't equate to rudeness.”

YouTube

More on this