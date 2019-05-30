Angela Bassett Reveals Her Mother Died From Heart Disease and Diabetes

From Prevention

Angela Bassett recently joined the Know Diabetes by Heart campaign as part of the American Heart Association's initiative to raise awareness about the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Bassett's mother passed away from heart disease as a result of diabetes. She wants people to be aware of how one condition could lead to the other.



Bassett reveals how she stays in shape with a healthy diet and regular workout routine



Angela Bassett is all glitz and glamour, but outside of the red carpet, the Golden Globe winner wants you to know something very close to her heart: Heart disease and type 2 diabetes are interconnected. If you have one disease, your risk of developing the other condition increases significantly.

According to the American Heart Association (AHA), adults with diabetes are two or four times more likely to die from heart disease than adults without diabetes. That's why Bassett, 60, recently partnered with the AHA as part of its new Know Diabetes by Heart campaign, which seeks to educate people about the connection between diabetes and heart disease.

"Heart disease is the number one cause of death and major disability for people living with type 2 diabetes, but many people are unaware of this link," Bassett told Prevention.com in an exclusive interview. "I lost my mother to heart disease as a result of type 2 diabetes and only learned of the connection years later."

Bassett says her mother's death was a major wake-up call for her, and it empowered her to take control over her own health.

"As part of the Know Diabetes by Heart initiative, my goal is to help people understand the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease, and to help people living with type 2 diabetes reduce their risk," Bassett said.

Why are people with diabetes at risk for heart disease?

People living with diabetes have issues with insulin and controlling their blood sugar levels. That means they can experience increased cravings for fatty, sugary foods, which can lead to problems with high blood pressure and cholesterol.

Research has shown that there's a strong link between hypertension and diabetes. Having high blood pressure also increases your risk of stroke, heart attack, and kidney failure. A stroke happens when blood flow to an area of the brain is cut off, and as a result, your brain is deprived of oxygen. Loss of muscle control, memory, and the ability to speak, in addition to weakness and paralysis are signs of stroke.

Having high triglyceride levels-the concentration of fat in the blood-can also increase your risk for coronary heart disease and heart attack. The AHA reports that people with this type of lipid disorder is commonly associated with people who have insulin resistance. It's what's known as dyslipidemia or diabetic dyslipidemia.

How Bassett reduces her risk of heart disease and diabetes

Bassett is no stranger to the gym. The 60-year-old 9-1-1 star says she works out at least twice a week with a trainer. "I do a lot of cardio as well as strength building, and squeeze in meditation when I can," she says. "When possible, I love to work out with my friends when I'm not on the road or filming."

Bassett also follows a healthy diet filled with plenty of antioxidant-rich fruits and vegetables. She says: "I have always been committed to practicing health and wellness, and now that I know and understand the link between type 2 diabetes and heart disease, as well as my family's history, it empowers me to maintain control of my health."

Some of her favorite foods include avocado, coconut, dark chocolate, macadamia nuts, and Brazil nuts. "I am very regimented with my diet and eat lots of fruits and vegetables, limiting carbs and dairy," Bassett says. More specifically, Bassett says she eats mostly carbs on Mondays and Tuesdays and focuses "on getting a cardio-filled workout." On Wednesdays and Thursdays, she fills up on protein and veggies, which she makes sure to have a little bit of every day. "I concentrate on strength building on these days. The remaining days I avoid fats," Bassett says.

To help her manage stress, Bassett is a fan of some myofascial release to help ease tension. "In addition to working out, I love to get massages and maybe do some yoga occasionally," she says.

Bassett encourages people to build a relationship with their doctor

Aside from these healthy lifestyle habits, Bassett makes it a point to see her doctor every year for an annual checkup, but if something doesn't feel right, she isn't shy about asking questions. She says: "For those living with type 2 diabetes, we encourage they ask their doctor three questions: Should I be concerned about my risk for heart disease or stroke? What can I do not to lower my risk? How will I know if the changes I've made are making a difference?"