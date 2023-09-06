Angela Freeman, who disappeared 30 years ago, to be remembered Saturday at event in Petal

Angela Freeman was 17 and pregnant when she disappeared Sept. 10, 1993. Thirty years later, whatever happened to the Petal teen remains a mystery.

Family, friends and other supporters will gather at 6 p.m. Saturday at Hinton Park, behind Petal Police Department to remember her and the unborn child she was carrying.

Freeman was last seen around 1 a.m. that Friday in 1993 outside the old Pizza Hut on Central Avenue in Petal, where she worked.

The next day, the car she had recently purchased was found near the old Mahned Bridge in Perry County.

The Perry County deputies handling the case let Freeman's mother Debra Freeman take her daughter's car home.

Angela Freeman's disappearance at first was treated as a missing person case. Teenagers are reported missing all the time, Debra Freeman remembered being told by the Perry County sheriff. She was assured her daughter would turn up a day or two later, Debra said she was told.

A few days later, Debra Freeman and her ex-husband Bill Stewart found what they thought was blood on Angela's car. The blood turned out to be Angela's, according to a DNA test conducted several years later.

Divers and cadaver dogs searched the area around Mahned Bridge and the Leaf River for days after Angela's disappearance, but the only things that were found were her shoes, her mother said in an earlier story.

One shoe was found in tall grass near her car. The other was found on a nearby private road.

"It looked like you were dragging somebody and you were in a hurry to get out of there," Debra Freeman said.

Investigators with the Perry County Sheriff's Office, Petal Police Department, Mississippi Bureau of Investigation and the Forrest-Perry County District Attorney's office have worked on the case over the years, but the case remains unsolved.

Her body has never been found and no one was ever charged for her death.

In the years since Angela's disappearance, the case has been featured in a number of documentaries and podcasts. A Facebook page was set up so her story to be remembered and for her friends and family to share their memories of the teen.

