Angela Hartnett: celebrate winter leaves with light, veg-centric dishes

You don't have to be doing 'Veganuary' to enjoy Angela Hartnett's light winter lunches and veg-centric suppers, designed to counter those festive indulgences

Neil and I have spent the New Year skiing in Wyoming with friends – but now the festivities are over I’m looking ahead to 2019. I’m hoping both to write a book and open another Café Murano, so fingers crossed it all goes through. One of the dates in the diary I’m most looking forward to is Wilderness Festival in Oxfordshire: we’ve been going for the past five years with a pop-up café and to take part in chef’s table events, and it feels like we’re part of the family.

This week, I’m serving lighter dishes at home and steering away from the heavy carved meats of the Christmas holidays. Without being militant about veg-centric dishes, I’ve simply always loved vegetables. I won’t be doing Dry January or Veganuary, but I’ll cut back on the booze and give my body a break. For me it’s about moderation, not swinging from one extreme to another.

I love packing dishes with green leafy veg in the winter. I adore eating bitter leaves in season, including the British brassicas (kale, cabbage, spinach), but also Italian punterella, a chicory, and treviso, a kind of radicchio. All can be served simply, with a great vinaigrette.

For me, that combination is “agrodolce”, an Italian term for bittersweet, with a balance of sweet and sour elements. Alternatively, I like to pair them with an umami-rich anchovy mayonnaise. They also work nicely with a warming hint of spice: ginger, lemon and citrus do the trick at this time of year.

My winter panzanella has a sweetness, from the raisins and the vinaigrette, which counterbalance the bitterness of the leaves. Unlike a summery Tuscan-style panzanella, I recommend using fresh rather than stale bread, because you don’t have the benefit of the juices and the acidity of the tomatoes to soak and soften it. Fresh, lightly toasted sourdough with olive oil and garlic is ideal.

I once cooked with food waste campaigner Tristram Stuart and since then I’ve avoided buying and storing leafy greens in plastic, where possible. He advised me to keep the root of the vegetable and store them somewhere cold – in the garden provided it’s not freezing – with a bit of water. That way, they keep longer. I prefer to buy fresh and whole and only chop them up when I want to eat them.

As well as making an easy supper, these dishes work a treat as a lunch (I tend to eat less at night, partly because I’m so conscious of using up leftovers). Buona salute!

Orange and halloumi salad with chickpeas

Credit: Haarala Hamilton & Valerie Berry for The Telegraph

SERVES

Four

INGREDIENTS

½ tsp grated ginger

1 small garlic clove, grated

½ tsp chopped chilli

20ml white wine vinegar

80ml olive oil

Grated zest of 1 orange

2 x 250g packets of halloumi

2 blood oranges, peeled and cut into segments

1 x 400g tin of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

50g smoked almonds

150g mixed salad leaves, such as watercress and baby spinach

Chopped mint leaves, to serve

METHOD

Make a vinaigrette by whisking together the ginger, garlic, chilli, vinegar, oil and orange zest. Season to taste and set aside. Heat a griddle pan. Slice each block of halloumi into four slices. Griddle for two minutes on each side then set aside. Meanwhile mix the orange segments, chickpeas and smoked almonds with the vinaigrette mixture. Check the seasoning. To serve, divide the halloumi between four plates and spoon over the chickpeas, almonds and oranges, leaving some of the vinaigrette to mix with the salad leaves and mint. Scatter this over the halloumi.

Asian slaw

Credit: Haarala Hamilton & Valerie Berry for The Telegraph