Angela Merkel will not take AstraZeneca vaccine as 'example' because it contravenes German advice

Justin Huggler
·3 min read
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Sean Gallup/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11774107b) German Chancellor Angela Merkel receives, virtually via video link, the 2021 report by the Council of Experts on Research and Innovation (EFI) in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2021. The report is an advisory tool for the government in setting priorities for federally-supported research and related policies. For 2021 the report emphasizes, among other topics, the further digital adaptation of advanced training, gene editing and CRISP technologies and consequences on research and innovation due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. Merkel Receives 2021 Research And Innovation Report, Berlin, Germany - 24 Feb 2021 - Sean Gallup/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Angela Merkel has dismissed suggestions she should ignore her government’s guidelines and take the Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine.

There have been calls for Mrs Merkel to “lead by example” and be vaccinated on camera in order to dispel German public fears over the jab. But the AstraZeneca vaccine is currently only approved for under-65s in Germany, and Mrs Merkel is 66.

“I do not belong to the recommended age group for AstraZeneca,” Mrs Merkel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper. She also rejected suggestions she take the rival Pfizer jab, arguing it is “well accepted” by the German public.

Mrs Merkel and other German leaders have been reluctant to be seen as jumping the queue for the vaccines, preferring to wait their turn. But there have been calls for them to set an example as widespread public resistance to the AstraZeneca jab stalls the country’s roll-out.

“AstraZeneca is a reliable vaccine, effective and safe, approved by the European Medical Agency and recommended in Germany up to the age of 65 years. All the authorities tell us that this vaccine can be trusted,” Mrs Merkel told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung .

MADRID, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 25: A medical staff prepares a dose of AstraZeneca vaccine against coronavirus (Covid-19) during a mass vaccination at Wanda Metropolitan Stadium in Madrid, Spain on February 25, 2021. The first mass vaccination provided to the municipal police, medical personnel, firemen and civil protection workers working at Madrid autonomous community. (Photo by Burak Akbulut/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) - &#xa0;Anadolu Agency
Germany is one of a number of European countries where the AstraZeneca vaccine is not currently approved for over-65s. The German independent Standing Committee on Vaccinations ruled there is not enough clinical data on its effectiveness in older people.

But the jab has also met with resistance from younger people, and according to health officials, so far Germany has only been able to administer 240,000 of the 1.54m doses AstraZeneca has delivered.

There are widespread reports of people cancelling their appointments or simply not turning up when they learn they are to get the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The reluctance comes against a backdrop of scepticism over vaccines in general in Germany. The country has a large anti-vaxxer movement and a recent poll found 34 per cent of Germans say they don’t want to take any vaccine against the coronavirus.

Resistance has focused on the AstraZeneca jab in part because it is being offered to younger essential workers who are more likely to refuse, while the rival Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are currently being given to over-80s and those most at risk because of existing illnesses.

The fact the vaccine is slightly less effective than its rivals also appears to play a role, despite assurances from experts it prevents most serious courses of illness. Sceptics have also focused on reports of flu-like side effects, although these are generally harmless and disappear within a few days.

    The following is a roundup of some of the latest scientific studies on the novel coronavirus and efforts to find treatments and vaccines for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus. Antibodies to the six coronaviruses that cause common colds cannot "neutralize" the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, but antibodies to two of them might at least help the body fend off severe illness from the new virus, a small preliminary study suggests. German researchers studied 60 patients with COVID-19, including 25 who were hospitalized but not critically ill, 19 who required intensive care unit admission, and 25 who did not get sick enough to be hospitalized.