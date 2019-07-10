Angela Merkel seen shaking for third time as she welcomes Finnish PM

The German Chancellor receives Finland's new Social Democrat Prime Minister Antti Rinne with military honours at the Chancellery in Berlin - REUTERS

Angela Merkel was seen shaking at a public occasion for the third time in recent weeks on Wednesday, this time at a ceremony to welcome the Finnish prime minister to Berlin.

The veteran Chancellor can be seen shaking in a short video clip circulating on social media.

After shaking for a few seconds she gestures to Finnish leader Antti Rinne and then walks away without showing any signs of distress.

Reuters has also reported that Ms Merkel started to shake during the meeting in Berlin.

She has carried on with her scheduled appointments since the incident, and no official explanation has been offered.

The German leader’s first shaking fit came on June 18 when she welcomed the Ukrainian president to Berlin. She put that down suffering dehydration during a heatwave.

A week later she suffered a similar bout of trembling during a ceremony at the German presidential residence at Berlin’s Tiergarten park.