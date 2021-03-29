Angela Merkel threatens to take control of lockdown from regional leaders in new stand-off

Editorial use only. MANDATORY CREDIT HANDOUT /NO SALES Mandatory Credit: Photo by NDR/Wolfgang Borrs HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock (11835635a) A handout photo made available by NDR Press and Information shows German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel talking at 'Anne Will' talk show at DAS ERSTE German television in Berlin, Germany, 28 March 2020. Merkel spoke about the coronavirus situation in Germany. German Chancellor Angela Merkel talks at 'Anne Will' talk show on coronavirus crisis, Berlin, Germany - 28 Mar 2021 - NDR/Wolfgang Borrs HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Angela Merkel is pressing for a hard coronavirus lockdown in a new stand-off with German regional leaders who are opting to open up their states individually against her advice.

In a television interview on Sunday night, Mrs Merkel, the German chancellor, threatened to take control of lockdown measures away from Germany’s 16 regional governments.

“We have to do more,” Mrs Merkel told Anne Will, one of Germany’s most influential talk show hosts. “If necessary I will invoke the Infection Protection Act to force the state to act. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing for the next two weeks.”

Concern is mounting in Germany over rapidly rising infections, although deaths continue to fall.

Under Germany’s federal system, it is currently the regions that have the say over lockdown. As chancellor, Mrs Merkel can use emergency laws to take control, but she has so far been reluctant to do so, citing the need for consensus.

But if the latest threat was intended to provide clarity, it appeared to have the opposite effect.

It was the second U-turn in less than a week from Mrs Merkel, who on Wednesday issued a public apology for forcing through controversial plans for a hard lockdown over Easter which were late withdrawn.

Regional leaders reacted angrily to Mrs Merkel’s criticism. “It’s pretty disappointing to be told what you should have done by some one who didn’t do anything herself,” Bodo Ramelow, the regional chief minister of Thuringia said.

“I’ve been calling for a step-by-step plan and uniform rules for all of Germany for a long time. I’m just irritated she’s now presenting it as a threat.”

Mrs Merkel accused regional leaders of failing to use an agreed “emergency brake” to reverse recent reopenings in the light of rising infections.

One of those she singled out for criticism was Armin Laschet, one of the main contenders to succeed her as chancellor later this year.

Mr Laschet was recently elected leader of Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU). She accused him of not acting fast enough to curb infections in his other role, as regional leader of North Rhine-Westphalia.

But far from being cowed, Mr Laschet defended his strategy and called for Mrs Merkel to meet with regional leaders in person rather than by video conference to agree future lockdown measures.

Mrs Merkel was also critical of rapid testing projects set up by several regions to allow shops and restaurants to reopen for anyone with a negative test from the last 24 hours. “I don’t think strolling and testing is the solution,” she said.

Germany recorded 9,872 new infections in 24 hours on Monday, compared to 7,709 a week ago.

Monday figures are generally lower because some areas do not report over the weekend. The seven-day incidence is now 134 per 100,000 people.

But deaths continue to call despite the rising infections. Only 43 deaths were recorded on Monday, compared to 50 a week ago.

Doctors say the falling death rate could be evidence vaccination is working. Almost all over -80s and a quarter of over-70s have now been vaccinated in Germany.