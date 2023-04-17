Angela Merkel's own party questions her suitability for nation's top honour

Angela Merkel, former German chancellor - Markus Schreiber/AP

Angela Merkel’s own party has questioned her suitability for Germany's highest order of merit ahead of a ceremony in her honour on Monday evening.

Carsten Linnemann, deputy leader of the Christian Democrats, accused the party's long-time former leader of "grievous errors" when asked about the honour.

“It is for the German president to decide,” Mr Lindemann told a local broadcaster. “Naturally, she served the country well, but mistakes were made.”

Listing Ms Merkel's decision to shut down nuclear power after the Fukushima disaster and her open-door refugee policy, Mr Linnemann said “grievous mistakes were made”.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the German president, will bestow the Großkreuz in besonderer Ausführung on the former Chancellor on Monday evening, making her only the third recipient of the award.

Friedrich Merz, leader of Germany's Christian Democratic Union - TOBIAS SCHWARZ/AFP

Previously, Germany’s first post-war chancellor Konrad Adenauer and Helmut Kohl, both of whom were members of the Christian Democrats, have been honoured.

Since Ms Merkel left power 18 months ago, the new party leadership have sought to distance themselves from her legacy and move the party to a more conservative position.

That suspicion appears to be mutual. Ms Merkel has invited 20 guests to the intimate event at the presidential palace, but Friedrich Merz, the new Christian Democratic leader, isn't among them.

Olaf Scholz, the German Chancellor, will attend, as will several close confidants from her 16 years in power.

'Her legacy is imploding'

Andreas Rödder, an influential intellectual inside the party, also declared Ms Merkel unworthy, saying her legacy “is imploding in front of our eyes”.

Her style of leadership "promoted a dogmatism in which plurality of opinions was not recognised", Mr Rödder told the Tagesspiegel newspaper.

The decision was more warmly received among the conservative party's opponents.

Saskia Esken, co-leader of Mr Scholz’ Social Democrats, praised Ms Merkel for "navigating the country through the many crises of her era with a sense of proportion”.

Omid Nouripour, Green party leader, said: "You don't have to agree with her whole legacy to recognise her great achievements."

Ms Merkel was elected German chancellor in 2005 and won three subsequent elections before retiring undefeated in 2021. She is the second longest serving chancellor after Helmut Kohl.