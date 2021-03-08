Angela Merkel's party rocked after MPs accused of taking kickbacks for face-mask contracts

Justin Huggler
·2 min read
A general view of the Reichstag building in Berlin...A general view of the Reichstag building, seat of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, late afternoon November 22, 2010. The Reichstag, one of Berlin&#39;s most popular tourist attractions, was abruptly closed off for tourists on Monday following reports of a plot by Islamist militants to attack Germany&#39;s historic parliament building. The surprise shutdown of the majestic building&#39;s modern glass cupola and rooftop terrace reflected growing worries of terror attacks in a country that until now has been mostly spared of violence and largely unperturbed by security fears. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (GERMANY - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS CITYSCAPE) - PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/Reuters
A general view of the Reichstag building in Berlin...A general view of the Reichstag building, seat of German parliament Bundestag in Berlin, late afternoon November 22, 2010. The Reichstag, one of Berlin's most popular tourist attractions, was abruptly closed off for tourists on Monday following reports of a plot by Islamist militants to attack Germany's historic parliament building. The surprise shutdown of the majestic building's modern glass cupola and rooftop terrace reflected growing worries of terror attacks in a country that until now has been mostly spared of violence and largely unperturbed by security fears. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski (GERMANY - Tags: CRIME LAW POLITICS CITYSCAPE) - PAWEL KOPCZYNSKI/Reuters

Angela Merkel’s government has been engulfed in a corruption scandal after two backbench MPs were accused of profiteering from the coronavirus pandemic.

In a serious blow less than a week ahead of key regional elections, the MPs were accused of accepting backhand payments to broker government contracts for facemasks.

Nikolas Löbel resigned as an MP and as a member of Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) on Monday after admitting he accepted a commission of €250,000 (£215,000) for arranging a local government contract.

“To be a member of the German Bundestag and represent my hometown Mannheim there is a great honor and a special moral obligation,” Mr Löbel said in a statement.

“I violated this obligation with my actions. I would like to apologise to all the citizens of the country.”

A second MP, Georg Nüsslein, denies allegations he accepted backhanders of more than €600,000 (£515,000) to broker facemask contracts for the Bavarian regional government.

Mr Nüsslein resigned from Mrs Merkel's Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), on Monday but has so far resisted calls to give up his seat in parliament.

The scandal comes with Mrs Merkel’s government already facing public anger over Germany's slow and chaotic vaccine roll-out.

The allegations have hit the CDU hard in the run-up to elections in two states that are expected to serve as a bellwether for September’s general election.

In polling in Baden-Württemberg, traditionally a CDU stronghold, the party is 11 points behind the rival Greens, while in Rhineland-Palatinate it is 4 points behind the centre-Left Social Democrats (SPD).

Party grandees reacted furiously to the allegations. Mr Löbel initially tried to cling on in parliament but resigned after Armin Laschet, the CDU leader, called on him to go.

“Such behaviour is indecent and we are ashamed,” Paul Ziemiak, the CDU secretary-general, said. “If you've held up your hand to something like that, you've got to resign.”

Markus Söder, the CSU leader, called on Mr Nusslein to stand down as an MP but admitted the party could not force him to resign his seat.

“It is intolerable when representatives of the people try to turn a crisis into a business opportunity,” Mr Söder said.

Recommended Stories

  • Aid group: Syrians could be displaced for years to come

    Hundreds of thousands of Syrians face continued displacement each coming year that the conflict continues and economic conditions deteriorate, the Norwegian Refugee Council said Monday. Economic deterioration and hardship are increasingly driving Syrians out of their homes, but the number of displaced will be higher if large military operations resume, according to a report by the humanitarian group. The Syrian conflict, which marks 10 years later this month, has resulted in the largest displacement crisis since World War II, with an estimated 2.4 million people displaced in and outside Syria every year since the war begin in 2011, the council said.

  • 'Now we want everything': Polish activist Marta Lempart vows to continue anti-abortion rebellion

    Poland’s Women’s Strike movement took to the streets on Monday in the latest of a series of nationwide protests over the introduction of an almost complete ban on abortion, with Marta Lempart once again leading the way. The softly spoken Ms Lempart, a 41-year-old lawyer, has shot from relative obscurity to become one of the most recognised faces in Poland – but at a considerable personal cost. In the course of protests she has been pepper sprayed and struck with a police baton. She also faces a number of criminal charges including causing an epidemiological threat during a pandemic by organising a demonstration and insulting a police officer, in a case against her that the US State Department has said “are part and parcel of constricting space for civil society in Poland”. Speaking to The Telegraph just before the march to mark International Women's Day, Ms Lempart described her fear that she might suffer the same fate as Pawel Adamowicz, the liberal mayor of the northern Polish city of Gdansk, who was stabbed to death by a lone attacker in front of hundreds during a charity concert in Jan 2019. A fierce government critic, Adamowicz had been subjected to a barrage of criticism by state-owned television before his death; an onslaught which his family and supporters believe cultivated an atmosphere of hate that contributed to his death. “They killed him by using TV propaganda,” Ms Lempart said. “They built up an atmosphere that would provoke someone, trigger someone to do something, and that is what happened. Now they are using tonnes and tonnes of material against me." She said: “Once they got the results of my [positive] Covid-19 tests and did a 90-minute special on how I’m organising these protests even though I have Covid-19, and basically the general narrative was that it was good I had coronavirus and maybe I would die from it. And that is just one of many examples.”

  • Cuomo defiant as top New York lawmakers call on him to quit

    The two top Democrats in New York’s legislature withdrew their support for Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday amid mounting allegations of sexual harassment and undercounting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins became the first senior Democrat in the state to say the three-term governor should resign. Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie stopped short of demanding that Cuomo quit, but said in a statement that “it is time for the Governor to seriously consider whether he can effectively meet the needs of the people of New York.”

  • As IMF Talks Bog Down, Argentine Bonds Plunge Toward 30 Cents

    (Bloomberg) -- Six months after Argentina exited default, its new bonds have sunk to a mere 30 cents on the dollar.The depressed price is, in fairness, partly the result of the basic mechanics of the securities -- they carry artificially low interest rates and a generous grace period -- but it also reflects a grim reality that’s setting in on creditors: The IMF deal that the country desperately needs is a long ways off.Without that accord, and the fresh capital it could bring, Argentina’s pandemic-ravaged economy will remain listless and its finances so precarious that a default -- the country’s fourth of this century -- becomes all but inevitable when the bonds start coming due. At today’s prices, the bonds yield more than 1,500 basis points, or 15 percentage points, above U.S. Treasuries.“Argentina is in a real mess,” said Chris Marsh, a former IMF economist who’s now a senior adviser at Exante Data in London. “They just restructured their debt, and yet the reality is they can’t afford to service it.”As forgiving as the terms in that deal were, there still wasn’t enough debt forgiveness, given how bad the economy was rocked by the pandemic, Marsh said.Following that accord, the leftist government of President Alberto Fernandez began negotiations with the International Monetary Fund to restructure a $45 billion loan and eke out an agreement that could include fresh funding. The administration had said it wants a deal signed by May. But six months into the talks, little progress has been made, and Fernandez recently said he’s in no rush to get an accord.Midterm congressional elections in October only further cloud the outlook. Investors worry that the government will be hesitant to agree to unpopular fiscal austerity measures that would have to form part of any deal.That bond prices are dropping even amid a surge in prices for soybeans, the country’s biggest export, shows just how pessimistic investors are on the outlook for South America’s second-largest economy, which contracted about 10% in 2020. They’re focused on an inflation rate projected to reach 50%, double-digit unemployment and a fiscal deficit that ballooned last year to its widest since at least 1993.Argentina defaulted in May for the ninth time in its 200-year history. With air travel shut down amid the pandemic, government officials and creditors hashed out details of the restructuring via Zoom calls. The deal gave Argentina about $38 billion in debt relief over the next 10 years, delayed principal payments until 2024 and cut initial interest rates to as low as 0.125%.Still, the new bonds have done nothing but fall since they began trading in September, losing 33% of their value and leading Morgan Stanley to dub it the worst rout in the aftermath of a debt restructuring in at least 20 years. One group of creditors blasted the country’s debt markets as “a virtual wasteland.”At the root of investors’ pessimism is out-of-control spending with no realistic plans to rein it in. Argentina’s money supply exploded last year when it ran the printing presses to fund pandemic aid. Monetary growth has slowed, but foreign-currency controls are restricting access to dollars, forcing companies to restructure debts.Armando Armenta, an emerging-markets strategist at AllianceBernstein, says prices show that bond investors are underestimating the government’s ability to improve fiscal and external accounts even without an IMF deal.“The macro and financial instability of delaying the agreement can also be politically costly for the government ahead of the election,” Armenta said. AllianceBernestein holds Argentina bonds and took part in the recent restructuring talks.That’s a minority view, though. Robert Koenigsberger, chief investment officer at Gramercy Fund Management and a long-time Argentine bondholder, captures the consensus sentiment when he frets about the government running out of time to cinch a deal. Amid the pandemic, the IMF is showing signs of being more lenient in its demands for fiscal austerity, Koenigsberger said, but that good will won’t last long.“Argentina has to be careful to not miss this opportunity,” he said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Jill Biden honors 21 women worldwide for courage

    On International Women's Day, First Lady Jill Biden celebrates 21 women from 15 countries who the State Department is honoring for courage. The first lady says they made an “extraordinary choice” to persist and demand justice despite their fear. (March 8)

  • Women's day: Mexico barrier turned into women's memorial

    The barrier was put up around Mexico's National Palace ahead of International Women's Day protests.

  • Activists paint barriers with names of female victims of violence in Mexico

    The names of women victimized by violence were painted late on Saturday on metal barriers erected around Mexico's national palace ahead of a major women's march as activists turned the fencing into a makeshift billboard for their movement. On Sunday, the leftist leader insisted that he had always believed in equality in a video he posted on social media, in which he also lashed out at those he derided as conservative critics who aim to attack his government.

  • Carla Wallenda, member of famed high-wire act, dies at 85

    Carla Wallenda, a member of “The Flying Wallendas” high-wire act and the last surviving child of the famed troupe's founder, has died at the age of 85. Carla Wallenda was born on Feb. 13, 1936, and appeared in a newsreel in 1939 as she learned how to walk the wire, with her father and mother, Mati, looking on. “Actually, they carried me across the wire when I was 6 weeks old,” she said in a 2017 interview with a Sarasota TV station. “My father rode the bicycle and my mother sat on his shoulders, holding me and introducing me to the public.”

  • Syrian president, wife test positive for coronavirus

    Syrian President Bashar Assad and his wife have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president's office said Monday, with both having only mild symptoms of the illness. In a statement, Assad’s office said the first couple did PCR tests after they experienced minor symptoms consistent with the COVID-19 illness. It said Assad, 55, and his wife Asma, who is 10 years younger and announced her recovery from breast cancer in 2019, will continue to work from home where they will isolate between two to three weeks.

  • Senegal protests: Ousmane Sonko charged with rape

    More protests are planned as the opposition leader calls the charges politically motivated.

  • Extremism in the ranks: Veterans and the insurrection

    A surprising number arrested for the January 6th attack on the Capitol are military veterans, whose skill sets were deployed to break through police lines and occupy our seat of government. How is the Pentagon coming to grips with veterans who become radicalized?

  • Where do Harry and Meghan live in California?

    The couple has given a tell-all interview to Oprah Winfrey, filmed at the home of a friend

  • Harry implies family were jealous of Meghan’s Diana-like connection to public

    Harry says wife’s success ‘brought back memories’ of his mother for royal family

  • Lauren Boebert: Congresswoman linked to QAnon attacks Democrats for being ‘obsessed with conspiracies’

    Freshman Republican complains: ‘Judge Jeanine, this is complete bonkers that we are keeping people out the United States Capitol’

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Patrick J Adams and Suits co-stars defend Meghan Markle ahead of Oprah interview

    Actor Patrick J Adams tells critics that Meghan ‘is way out of your league’

  • Woman Faces Possible Hate Crimes After Using Racial Slurs, Spitting on Asians Mountain View

    The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) arrested a 39-year-old woman connected to a string of anti-Asian hate crimes last month, where she made racially-charged comments and spat on one of the Asian victims. Karen Inman was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 5 for attempting to steal candy and ice cream from a Smart and Final in East El Camino Real, according to Mountain View Police. Karen Inman held for theft, robbery & hate crimes for telling store workers she didn’t have to pay because they’re Asian, yelling racial epithets at & spitting toward diner of Asian descent & trying to steal candy & ice cream from @smartfinal, per @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/2iCgzlKJjg — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2021 Authorities accuse Inman of trying to steal merchandise from a market in Castro Street on Feb. 13.

  • Anya Taylor-Joy wore a semi-sheer tulle gown with matching gloves at home for the Critics Choice Awards

    Law Roach styled "The Queen's Gambit" star Anya Taylor-Joy for the Critics Choice Awards. She wore a Dior Haute Couture gown for the virtual event.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out after saying he’s ‘Black on the inside’

    During the handoff from his show, Cuomo, singing the ‘Good Times’ theme, made the joke causing cringes. The Cuomo brothers are having a bad week. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been besieged by sexual misconduct accusations from at least two former female staffers plus three others, not to mention a persisting inquiry into his handling of moving elderly people between nursing homes and hospitals at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.