Angela Merkel's successor under fire for giving Turkish religious group a say over school textbooks

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Justin Huggler
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Angela Merkel greets Turkey&#39;s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018 (file photo)&#xa0; - Bernd Von Jutrczenka / POOL / AFP
Angela Merkel greets Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in 2018 (file photo) - Bernd Von Jutrczenka / POOL / AFP

One of the main contenders to succeed Angela Merkel as chancellor of Germany has come under fire over a decision to allow a controversial Turkish Islamic association a say in the content of German school textbooks.

Armin Laschet, who is running as chancellor candidate for Mrs Merkel’s Christian Democrat party (CDU) in September’s elections, is already struggling with lacklustre support in the polls and facing a strong challenge from the Green Party.

Now he has been accused of giving the Turkish government influence over teaching in German schools in a bid to win votes from Germany’s Turkish minority.

Mr Laschet was nicknamed Türken-Armin, or Turkish Armin, in his early career for his courting of the Turkish vote.

Armin Laschet has long courted the Turkish vote - FEDERICO GAMBARINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
Armin Laschet has long courted the Turkish vote - FEDERICO GAMBARINI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

He is currently head of the regional government in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany’s most populous state, which this month set up a new commission to oversee Islamic studies classes in schools.

The controversy centres on a decision to invite Ditib, one of Germany’s largest Islamic associations, to join the new panel. Ditib, which provides imams for 900 mosques across Germany, insists it is independent of the Turkish government of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

But the imams it appoints are Turkish civil servants and it has come under investigation in Germany on suspicion of spying for the Turkish state.

The new commission will not have any say in standard compulsory classes at German schools, and will only oversee optional Islamic studies classes.

But opponents of the decision to include Ditib argue it could exploit the classes to teach a pro-Turkish agenda.

North Rhine-Westphalia is one of nine of Germany’s 16 states to allow pupils to take the optional courses, which are not confined to religious studies but also cover Islamic history and other faiths, and aim to teach openness and tolerance.

The Sehitlik Mosque in Neuk&#xc3;&#xb6;lln serves as a cultural center as well as a place of worship. It can hold up to 1,500 people, and is the largest Islamic mosque in Berlin. - Craig Stennett for the Telegraph
The Sehitlik Mosque in NeukÃ¶lln serves as a cultural center as well as a place of worship. It can hold up to 1,500 people, and is the largest Islamic mosque in Berlin. - Craig Stennett for the Telegraph

Ditib sat on an earlier advisory committee which used to oversee the classes but was forced to step after it came under official investigation over a spy scandal.

Prosecutors opened an investigation against the association in 2017 on suspicion of spying against members of Germany’s Turkish minority who were critical of the Erdogan regime.

At the time Turkey was carrying out an authoritarian crackdown on dissent in the wake of 2016’s failed coup attempt against Mr Erdogan.

The investigation did not result in any prosecutions and was subsequently dropped. Ditib was founded in Ankara in 1984 as a branch of Turkey’s directorate of religious affairs.

It claims it is now independent, but the imams and religious teachers it sends to Germany remain Turkish civil servants and depend on Turkey for future employment when their postings end.

The decision to include the associations on the new commission has provoked anger in Mr Laschet’s own party.

“Ditib is Erdogan's extended arm,” Christoph Ploss, the CDU regional leader in Hamburg, told Bild newspaper. “I say clearly: no cooperation with Ditib.”

The North Rhine-Westphalia government said the regional Ditib association in the state had taken steps to ensure its independence.

“The influence of Ditib committees, which are largely appointed by the Turkish state, has been significantly restricted by the regional association and has been completely excluded from Islamic religious studies,” a spokesman for the regional education ministry told Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper.

Recommended Stories

  • Yemen officials demand answers after AP report on air base

    Yemeni officials demanded answers Wednesday after an Associated Press report highlighted a mysterious air base being built on a Yemeni island in one of the world's crucial maritime chokepoints. A lawmaker asked Yemen's internationally recognized government if the United Arab Emirates built the facility as data in the AP report links the UAE to the construction. Another official openly criticized the UAE for “undermining” the government of President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi.

  • German 'naturalisations' fall as Brexit effect fades

    The number of foreigners who obtained German nationality last year fell by 15% to 109,900, and half the decline was due to fewer British nationals becoming citizens of Germany, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday. Worried about losing the right to live and work across the European Union, many Britons living in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, rushed to apply for German citizenship before Britain left the EU on Jan. 31 last year. Britons could take up dual citizenship while Britain was still an EU member, and Germany allowed them to retain their British citizenship on applications accepted up to the end of a Brexit transition period that ended on Dec. 31, 2020.

  • Hezbollah leader: Breach of Jerusalem means regional war

    The leader of Lebanon’s militant group Hezbollah said Tuesday any violations of Jerusalem and the sites holy to Muslims and Christians would lead to a regional war. Speaking for the first time since the cease-fire ending the 11-day war between Hamas and Israel, Hassan Nasrallah said Gaza’s militant groups have proved that no one can sit idle when Israel attacks the holy sites or tries to undermine the Palestinians' right to the city.

  • Kremlin tempers expectations for Putin-Biden summit in June

    The Kremlin sought Wednesday to temper expectations for next month's summit between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Joe Biden but noted the meeting's importance amid soaring tensions between their countries. Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov warned against anticipating a “reset” after the June 16 summit in Geneva, emphasizing that differences between Moscow and Washington run too deep. “It's obvious that the negative potential that has accumulated in our bilateral relations has some inertia,” Peskov said during a conference call with reporters.

  • Mike Lindell tried to get into a Republican governors meeting. He was told to leave

    MyPillow CEO sought to challenge GOP officials over his debunked election fraud conspiracies

  • Iraq militia chief arrested over attacks on base hosting US forces - security sources

    BAGHDAD (Reuters) -Iraqi security forces on Wednesday arrested senior militia commander Qasim Muslih under the country's anti-terrorism law, the military said, in a move security sources said was linked to attacks on a base that hosts U.S. forces. Muslih was arrested at dawn and is being questioned by a joint investigative committee about the criminal charges against him, a military statement added, without giving further details. Two security sources with direct knowledge of the arrest told Reuters that the militia chief was arrested in Baghdad for involvement in several attacks including recent assaults on Ain al-Asad air base, which hosts U.S. and other international forces.

  • 'I told PM to fire him 15 to 20 times': Hancock repeatedly lied about COVID, Cummings claims

    Dominic Cummings accused the health secretary of lying to cabinet colleagues.

  • American on trial in Japan gets support from ex-boss Ghosn

    Former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn has backed his former colleague American lawyer Greg Kelly’s insistence he is innocent of any wrongdoing. Ghosn said in an interview with The Associated Press in Beirut, Lebanon, on Tuesday that Kelly, a former Nissan executive vice president, had sought only legal methods to arrange post-retirement compensation for his boss. Kelly was arrested at the same time as Ghosn in Tokyo in November 2018 and is charged with falsifying securities reports.

  • A botched ransom attempt? Ambassador's death in Congo may not be what it seemed

    At around 10:00 a.m. on Feb. 22, seven men, some armed, stepped onto a road in eastern Congo and forced two cars belonging to the United Nations World Food Programme to stop. The attackers left the road with their captives and walked up the open hillside straight towards the rangers, well known as the country's best-trained fighters. When the group was around 100 metres away, the rangers fired warning shots, sparking a three-minute skirmish.

  • McDonald’s customers dumbfounded by TikTok user's ‘secret’ dessert order: ‘I didn’t even know this was a thing’

    Does McDonald’s have espresso milkshakes? A TikTok hack has customers making the drink themselves.

  • New York City Mayoral Candidate Shaun Donovan Arrested at Black Lives Matter Protest

    New York City mayoral candidate Shaun Donovan was arrested by police during a demonstration near the city’s Holland Tunnel marking the first anniversary of the death of George Floyd on May 25.Local media reported that Donovan joined a group that blocked traffic as they knelt in the middle of the street for 9 minutes and 29 seconds — the same length of time that former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck one year ago.Video shared by Jeremy Edwards, a member of Donovan’s campaign team, shows the candidate being led away with his hands bound with plastic zip-ties during his arrest.The cofounder of the Greater New York chapter of Black Lives Matter, Hawk Newsome, was also arrested, local media reported.Further video shows the group of protesters, including Donovan and Newsome, demonstrating before the arrests. Credit: Jeremy Edwards via Storyful

  • The Forces arc comes to a muddled end on The Flash

    The production team throws everything but coherent storytelling at the concluding episode of the Forces saga, a barrage of psychedelic light shows and plot twists that get untwisted almost immediately. It’s an unsatisfying wrap-up to a story arc that never really satisfied in the first place. The fact that it all comes down to another “All You Need Is Love” ode to family is just the sickly sweet icing on an under-baked cake.

  • There’s a growing eviction and affordable housing crisis. How we’re trying to help.

    Five years ago, I wrote two opinion pieces in this paper warning of our deepening affordable housing crisis. (“Despite progress in Lexington, evictions still common,” May 28, 2016; “Progress, but too little affordable housing,” November 11, 2016)

  • Berlusconi's trial won't be suspended despite his shaky health

    An Italian judge on Wednesday rejected a request by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi to suspend a corruption trial involving him because he is seriously ill. However, Judge Marco Tremolada set the next hearing for all defendants for Sept. 8, giving the 84-year-old billionaire more than three months to recover from his latest bout of illness. Berlusconi, a four-time prime minister, has been in and out of hospital this year after contracting COVID-19 last September, and speculation has mounted in recent days about a deterioration of his health.

  • Why Roma migrants from Europe are taking rafts from Mexico to enter the U.S.

    Among the hundreds of Central American migrants crossing the Rio Grande river daily on rafts from Mexico to Texas, dozens stood out on a recent day. U.S. border patrol officers who apprehended them near the river tried to speak to them in Spanish. There was a pause as some of the border crossers explained in broken English that they were Romanians, a Reuters photographer said.

  • Auditors say EU budget failing to deliver on gender equality

    The European Union lacks specific budget tools to ensure its spending advances gender equality and should make more use of data broken down by sex to track and assess progress, auditors said on Wednesday. The report by the European Court of Auditors (ECA) comes in the same month that member states Poland and Hungary blocked use of the phrase "gender equality" at an EU social summit, and amid fears the COVID-19 pandemic has aggravated inequality. "Gender equality is at stake in Europe," said Eva Lindstrom, a Swedish auditor with the EU oversight body, adding that a culture of "gender blindness" meant the bloc was not applying the perspective as it should to all spending.

  • Judges, lawyers in MH17 trial visit wreckage of plane

    GILZE-RIJEN AIR BASE, Netherlands (AP) — Judges and lawyers in the trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged in the 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 visited the wreckage of the plane Wednesday at a Dutch military air base. Remnants of the Boeing 777 were laid out in a hangar at the Gilze-Rijen Air Base. The cockpit and front section of the fuselage were partially pieced together from wreckage recovered after the plane was shot down over eastern Ukraine as it flew from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, killing all 298 passengers and crew members on board.

  • Andrew Yang Loses NYC Poll Lead as Rivals Stress Experience Gap

    (Bloomberg) -- Andrew Yang’s grip on the New York City mayoral race is slipping.A series of polls released this week has Yang, the previous frontrunner, falling behind rivals. The former presidential contender is drawing criticism that he’s unschooled in the fundamentals of government and unqualified to lead the post-pandemic comeback of the most populous city in the U.S. Yang is also fielding an onslaught of attacks by competitors who accuse him of taking donations from moneyed special interests and violating campaign finance rules, a claim Yang denies.With less than a month before the June 22 primary, which is likely to decide the next mayor in the heavily Democratic city, Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams surpassed Yang in a poll released Wednesday by Core Decision Analytics and Fontas Advisors, a political consultancy. In a separate survey by Emerson College and Pix11 released late Tuesday, Yang fell to third, behind former city sanitation commissioner Kathryn Garcia who surged into first place, and Adams, who ran a close second.Political consultant George Fontas, who commissioned one of the polls, said the fast-approaching primary and a barrage of campaign media spending has focused New Yorkers.“People are paying more attention now,” Fontas said. “They know what attributes are important to them and they are finding those attributes in other candidates, not in Yang.”On Tuesday, Yang denounced such attacks on his credentials as racist, following a Daily News editorial cartoon depicting him as a tourist unfamiliar with the city. “Some of my opponents in this race have actually characterized some of us as being more New York than others — as if some of us belong here more than other people,” Yang said during a campaign stop outside a Queens subway station. Daily News editorial page editor Josh Greenman defended the cartoon saying it was focused on Yang’s history of not voting in a mayoral election. The candidate has shown “major gaps in his knowledge of New York City politics and policy,” Greenman said.Yang benefited in early polls from the afterglow of his 2020 campaign for Democratic presidential nominee, which launched his online celebrity. Yang scored heavy name recognition in a crowded New York City contest marked by lower-profile candidates and confusion over ranked-choice voting, which requires voters to rank five picks.Read More: Different Way to Vote Gets a New York City Audition: QuickTakeUp against candidates who mostly stuck to virtual events due to the pandemic, Yang took to the streets, where his high energy shone. Now as pandemic restrictions life and the city reopens, other campaigns are ramping up in-person events and unleashing millions of fundraising dollars.With concerns around Covid-19 and vaccines dropping in voter importance, issues like crime, taxes and city budgeting are rising in prominence. That’s helped drive support for Adams, an ex-cop endorsed by the New York Post, who is pledging to re-institute a controversial plainclothes unit to address a spike in shootings. “The problem is we had the the wrong people in the plainclothes unit. We had the cowboys,” Adams said at a Tuesday mayoral forum moderated by Al Sharpton.Voters’ refocus on crime and quality of life issues also helped prop up Garcia, who has touted her experience running sanitation, housing and other large city departments as New York’s crisis manager. She picked up endorsements by The New York Times and Daily News, as well as a slew of elected officials with built-in voter bases.As for Yang, “he has a very pleasing upbeat personality and optimism about him that’s infectious, but it’s been a very rough month of May for him,” said political consultant Bruce Gyory, who teaches political science at the University of Albany. “The narrative is he doesn’t have a handle on the facts, that he lacks substance, and unless he can turn that around it’s going to create difficulties for him.”Only 13% of likely Democratic voters said Yang was their first choice in the May 13-15 Fontas poll, down from 28% in January. Adams got 18% and Garcia got 11% in the May Fontas poll. Roughly a quarter of those polled said they were “truly undecided,” Fontas said.Yang’s slippage coincides with a slew of press reports and opposition attacks questioning his campaign finances and familiarity with the city he aspires to govern.The gaffes are often trivial, like when he drew ridicule for saying the A train goes to the Bronx. It doesn’t. But Yang’s also been caught unaware of the fiscal implications in advocating the city take over subway and bus operations from the state, without addressing the system’s $50 billion debt. Yang also proposed a casino on Governors Island, even though such a development is prohibited by the federal charter that gave it to the city. On crime and reforming the NYPD, Yang told Sharpton on Tuesday that the city needs someone who is not a product of the existing culture.Yang says that those who go after him as an outsider without government experience don’t understand that it’s a source of political appeal. “I don’t owe people favors going back years and decades,” Yang said at a press conference last week.Name RecognitionYang’s missteps haven’t escaped those who track the city’s fiscal health and credit worthiness, said Howard Cure, director of Municipal Bond Research for Evercore Wealth Management.“You want someone who knows how the city works, who has knowledge of its various departments, who is ready to take responsibility for health, safety, transportation, delivering city services,” Cure said. “He doesn’t check off any of those boxes needed to accomplish a recovery.”Cure panned Yang’s aspirations to take over the subway as a pipe dream and questioned Yang’s insistence on taxing universities in the city, noting he would need state approval for both unlikely moves. “When you start taxing the major universities you interfere with a major generator of economic and job growth,” Cure said.Yang’s DefenseYang defended his position last Thursday citing payments Cambridge, Massachusetts gets from Harvard University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology. “We can make the same thing happen here in New York,” he said.Yang hasn’t shied away from questions that he’s never voted for New York City mayor and hasn’t held public office. His blunders and social media mishaps often generate buzz, yielding more name recognition. But Douglas Muzzio, a political science professor at Baruch College, is one of several political observers who say Yang’s candidacy appears to have stalled.“Increasingly there’s this perception among voters and elected officials that he’s an empty suit,” Muzzio said. “He may be smart, and he’s got what no one else in the race seems to have -- a personality -- but he also has to lose this sense that he’s a drop-in from the presidential race prone to gaffes.”(Updates with statements on Daily News editorial in paragraph 6.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A year after George Floyd's death, cautious optimism for police reform

    Congressional negotiators will miss May 25 deadline but say deal could happen in "weeks."

  • Goldman Sachs obtains China license for asset management venture

    Goldman Sachs said Tuesday it won preliminary approval from Chinese regulators for a wealth management joint venture to serve customers in China.