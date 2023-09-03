Angela Paxton to run for re-election
State Sen. Angela Paxton, wife of impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton, announced recently she intends to run for re-election.
State Sen. Angela Paxton, wife of impeached Texas AG Ken Paxton, announced recently she intends to run for re-election.
Save up over 70% on Apple, Henckels, Cuisinart, Henckels, Crocs and more.
Mercedes pulled back the curtain on its new E-Class All-Terrain, which got more tech, an updated interior, and styling revisions for the new model year.
Mercedes is launching OTA entertainment updates for 700,000 vehicles worldwide. Dolby Atmos, YouTube, and NewsFlash among the features coming to U.S. cars.
Take note of this brand — it's about to rock your world.
Mortgage rates above 7% further exacerbate the nation’s affordability crisis, with many would-be buyers staying on the sidelines.
The company, which recently raised $3 million in a funding round led by RET Ventures, wants to give landlords insight into applicants’ behavior — and not just their three-figure credit score. The Buy with Prime feature allows online consumers the option to purchase their items using the store payment method in their Amazon wallet when processing payments through Shopify’s checkout .
Ken Dychtwald, psychologist, gerontologist, and founder and chief executive of Age Wave, advises young people on preparing for longer life spans.
Hagerty's Power List tracks the selling prices of celebrity-owned. Here are some notable ones.
The NASCAR Cup Series playoffs begin this weekend with one of the traditional jewels of the calendar, the Southern 500 in Darlington, South Carolina.
More than 36,000 five-star reviewers have already added it to their wardrobes.
Baylor was a 27.5-point favorite entering the game.
The Buffaloes delivered big with a Week 1 upset win at TCU, but they don't top our rankings.
In his first career start, Penn State QB Drew Allar completed 21-of-29 passes for 325 yards and three touchdowns.
Favorites from Tory Burch, Zella, Adidas, Casper and more are up to 60% off. Add to cart now before someone else does!
Ohio State had an up-and-down performance on offense to open the 2023 season.
Colorado was a 20.5-point underdog Saturday.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's newsletter that recaps the major happenings in tech over the past few days. In this edition of WiR, we cover Teamshares, a New York–based VC-backed startup quietly buying mom-and-pop shops; Zepto, which became India's first unicorn of 2023; OpenAI, which is launching a ChatGPT for enterprise customers; and Google, which is unveiling BigQuery Studio, a "new way" to work with data. There goes the neighborhood: Teamshares has big ambitions to capitalize on an opportunity in plain sight: that of small businesses without a succession plan.
How to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, plus fight card details and start times.
Almost 57,000 Amazon shoppers love these, so snap them up while they're only $20.
Umm, this is actually genius.