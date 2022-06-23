Angela Rayner demands that Simon Case explain himself over Carrie Johnson jobs row

Angela Rayner has written to Simon Case about his involvement in the alleged job hunt for Carrie Johnson - Hannah McKay/Reuters/Ian Forsyth/Getty Images

Angela Rayner has written to Simon Case demanding that he explain whether he was involved in looking for jobs for Carrie Johnson.

The Cabinet Secretary sounded out the Duke of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation in the hope that Mrs Johnson, who was then the Prime Minister’s fiancee, could work there.

The Telegraph reported earlier this week that Number 10 aides had been asked to think of jobs Mrs Johnson could take up after she finished her maternity leave for her first child, Wilfred, in mid-2020.

Downing Street has not denied that Mr Case had spoken to the Duke’s charity about a job for Mrs Johnson, but said the Prime Minister had not ordered him to do so.

It is understood that Mrs Johnson herself denies that the conversation took place, although sources speculated that she may not have known about it.

It is claimed that Boris Johnson had attempted to secure his then-girlfriend a job in the Foreign Office in 2018, while he was foreign secretary - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

A previous report in The Times newspaper, described as “totally untrue” by Mrs Johnson’s spokesman and removed after the intervention of No 10, said Mr Johnson had attempted to secure his then-girlfriend a job in the Foreign Office in 2018, while he was foreign secretary.

Mrs Johnson eventually took a job as director of communications at the Aspinall Foundation, an environmental charity.

In her letter to the Cabinet Secretary, Ms Rayner said: “There are now serious questions for the Prime Minister to answer about potentially impropriety and conflict of interest in his lobbying for a high paying tax-funded job for his partner in 2018, Carrie Johnson.

“Reports suggest that while foreign secretary, Mr Johnson tried to get Ms Johnson appointed to a Foreign Office job in 2018, and to other roles including one with a royal charity.”

Ms Rayner also asked Mr Case a series of questions about his involvement in the alleged job hunt, including whether he had spoken to the Royal Foundation about the role.

She also asked him whether Mr Johnson had raised the issue with the Queen or any other member of the Royal family.

In a separate letter to Lord Evans, the chairman of the Committee on Standards in Public Life, Ms Rayner called for officials who were allegedly involved in the attempt to secure Mrs Johnson a job to give public evidence.

She said Ben Gascoigne, one of Mr Johnson’s closest aides, and Dominic Cummings, his former chief adviser, should be hauled in front of investigators.

She also called for a new emergency ministerial ethics adviser to be appointed soon, to avoid Mr Johnson being “judge and jury in his own case”.