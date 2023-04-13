Angela Rayner’s pension saving sums ridiculed by experts

Britain's main opposition Labour Party deputy leader Angela Rayner - ISABEL INFANTES/AFP via Getty Images

Labour’s claim that an average earner would have to work for 400 years to benefit from Tory pension tax cuts has been rubbished by leading experts.

The lifetime allowance of £1.073m, which caps how much a worker can save tax-free into their pension throughout their career, is being scrapped by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in a bid to get over-50s back to work.

Angela Rayner, the deputy Labour leader, today claimed that a worker with a pension of £107,000 would have to work and save for 400 years before their pot hit the cap.

In a Labour press release, she said: “Someone starting out their career today would have to work until the year 2423 before they’d see a penny from the Tories’ tax giveaway to the top 1pc.

“At a time when families across the country face rising bills, higher taxes and frozen wages, this is the wrong priority at the wrong time.”

But these calculations were quickly debunked by pension experts who said the crude sums ignored the reality of how invested savings grow.

Jon Greer, of the wealth manager Quilter, said: “Labour's calculations to reach this figure are rudimentary at best and crucially overlook the power of compound interest. This is not how saving works.”

A worker with a £107,000 pot, earning £35,000 and still contributing to their pension, would take around 40 years to hit the cap, Quilter said, just a tenth of Labour's estimate.

Tom McPhail, of the consultancy LangCat, said the poor arithmetic showed that Labour was on the “backfoot” on pension policy.

He said: “They have not done any intellectual heavy lifting on pension policy in some time.”

Ms Rayner said that Labour would reinstate the lifetime allowance on pension savings, but create a special exemption for NHS doctors to stop them from retiring early, similar to the solution offered to judges.

Judges enjoy a “tax-unregistered” pension scheme, which shelters them from lifetime allowance and annual allowance tax charges.

Last month Sir Keir Starmer was accused of hypocrisy after it emerged that he had a similar pension deal from his work as Director of Public Prosecutions between 2008 and 2013.

The Labour leader was the sole member of an exclusive tax-unregistered pension scheme, which allowed him to avoid tax on his retirement savings.

Mr McPhail said that the creation of yet another exemption would open up a “rabbit hole” on public sector pensions.

He said: “If Labour have a carve out for medical practitioners, where do you draw the line?

“Other public sector workers with big pensions will want special treatment too, such as headteachers, air traffic controllers and police. When are you meant to stop?”

While Ms Rayner described the removal of the lifetime allowance as a “tax giveaway to the top 1pc”, it could benefit as many as two million workers, estimates from the consultancy LCP suggest.

A Labour source argued that the sums were illustrative, and showed that it would take 10 working lifetimes to build up a pot worth £1.073m.