Angela Simmons Set The Internet Ablaze With Unedited Pictures In Her Swimsuit

Angela Simmons sparked a heated discussion on social media after posting a photo of her natural body in a bathing suit unedited.

“Raw no edit . REAL bodies matter and thick thighs save lives lol,” Simmons wrote on Instagram when she posted her photos on Sunday.

While some are praising the model for proudly showing off her natural body, others are taking issues with the pictures. A few people showed concern with the lighting of the photo, while others are shaming Simmons for flashing her thickness.

Looks good don’t see the big deal , this how real people look — J0e (@Thereal_jodyjoe) July 18, 2022

I can't blame the people in the comments, most of the human race is so used to edited/photoshopped images that they now expect women/men to look "perfect", no age lines, pimples, dark spots, cellulites ect ect. filters have corrupted reality. — Jade Moonscar (@Nonochy22) July 18, 2022

Ppl so used to seeing fake bodies they forgot how real bodies look lol — KillaKayy (@uenvykayy2) July 18, 2022

I’m not really understanding the hate. Posting a picture of oneself is inherently attention seeking no matter what but Angela is dead wring for doing it??????? — Marxist Mami ☭ (@p00320401) July 18, 2022

I must be the only person who likes these pics. She looks perfect, different shades and all — Dante' Dunn (@MR510AK) July 18, 2022

Bro what happen to her. She looks like whale. This is not healthy or beautiful. Woman need to stop encouraging this shit — SievpeingHuynh94🔱 (@SievpeingH) July 18, 2022

I hate this lighting but she’s perfect asf — dray west (@Captain_Hook504) July 18, 2022

According to Page Six, Simmons showed off her green bikini while modeling for Matte Collection during Miami Swim Week 2022.

Despite receiving backlash for the photos, Simmons has routinely shared pictures of herself in bathing suits, often times including the hashtag “Built Not Bought.”

The 34-year-old has also shared glimpses of her self-love and fitness journey on Instagram, too.