Angelina Jolie advocates for U.S. domestic violence law

FILE PHOTO: Angelina Jolie at the U.S. Capitol for the Violence Against Women Act in Washington
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Angelina Jolie
    Angelina Jolie
    Actress

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A bipartisan group of U.S. senators on Wednesday agreed a deal to renew a long-lapsed law to strengthen domestic violence protections, just hours after Hollywood actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie made a tearful speech of support.

Jolie's voice broke as she acknowledged the women and children "for whom this legislation comes too late" in a speech in Washington D.C.

"Standing here at the center of our nation's power, I can think only of everyone who has been made to feel powerless by their abusers by a system that failed to protect them," Jolie, wearing a black suit and pearls, said.

The Violence Against Women Act expired at the end of 2018 and U.S. President Joe Biden, who originally sponsored the bill as a senator in 1994, had campaigned on renewing it.

The House of Representatives approved its renewal in a 244-172 vote almost a year ago, but legislation stalled in Congress amid partisan disputes over access to guns and transgender issues.

"The reason many people struggle to leave abusive situations is that they have been made to feel worthless. When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness," said Jolie. "You think, I guess my abuser is right. I guess I'm not worth very much."

Republican Senators Joni Ernst and Lisa Murkowski and Democrats Dick Durbin and Dianne Feinstein issued a joint media release confirming they had reached a "compromise" deal to get the bill moving.

Biden said in a statement he was "grateful that this critical bipartisan bill is moving forward, and I look forward to Congress delivering it to my desk without delay."

(Writing by Jane Wardell; Editing by Karishma Singh)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Dave Chappelle Thwarts Affordable Housing Plan in His Ohio Hometown

    Yellow Springs, Ohio is a small town with a population of under 4,000, but boasts a thriving arts community that belies its size, and is the birthplace of a number of notable people including Coretta Scott King, John Lithgow, and Dave Chappelle. This week, Chappelle thwarted the progression of an affordable housing development in the […]

  • Angelina Jolie makes emotional plea for Violence Against Women Act

    Angelina Jolie teared up as she urged lawmakers to pass the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA), saying it's "one of the most important votes U.S. senators will cast this year."The "Eternals" star appeared at a news conference at the Capitol on Wednesday alongside a bipartisan group of senators as they announced a deal had been struck to renew the legislation."Standing here at the center of our nation's power, I can think only of everyone who has...

  • Senators strike bipartisan deal on domestic violence bill

    A bipartisan group of U.S. senators introduced a proposal Wednesday to reauthorize the 1990s-era law that extends protections for victims of domestic and sexual violence after it lapsed in 2019 because of Republican opposition. Sen. Dick Durbin announced a bill to renew the Violence Against Women Act alongside his Democratic and Republican colleagues who were also joined by domestic violence survivors and actor and advocate Angelina Jolie. “For those who have given up hope on the United States Senate functioning, passing important laws, working together on a bipartisan basis, take a look behind me," Durbin, D-Ill., said.

  • Dave Chappelle Get Chapped Over Ohio Affordable Housing Plan

    An angry Dave Chappelle told his hometown council meeting Monday that he would not build two planned businesses in the area if they approved an ordinance that included dozens of affordable houing units. The meeting, held Monday in Yellow Springs, Ohio, saw the ordinance defeated. Earlier, Chappelle called the village council “clowns” and said his […]

  • Rep. Carlos Gimenez’s son arrested for slapping Miami commissioner in steakhouse, police say

    The son of U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez was arrested Wednesday after police say he slapped a Miami city commissioner earlier in the day at Morton’s Steakhouse in Coral Gables.

  • Black soldier who crossed Delaware with Washington will be honored in New Jersey

    New Jersey's Oliver Cromwell, who crossed the Delaware with George Washington and lived to nearly 100, will at long last receive a historical marker.

  • Cori Bush displays photo of lynching on House floor in protest at efforts to censor Black history

    ‘St Louis and I rise today because if America’s students are not taught the truth in school, we can at least make the House of Representatives their classroom’

  • Gayle King and Drew Barrymore Talk Modern Dating

    Watch the live premiere of our latest Insider Roundtable on Thursday, February 10, at 7PM EST.

  • 18 Times A Celeb Truly Spoke To My Soul About Being Single

    How to be single according to celebs.View Entire Post ›

  • Retired pope asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing

    Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday for any “grievous faults" in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany. Benedict, 94, was responding to a Jan. 20 report from a German law firm that had been commissioned by the German Catholic Church to look into how cases of sexual abuse were handled in the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, headed the archdiocese from 1977 to 1982.

  • Top White House scientist resigns over treatment of colleagues hours after conduct called out

    An internal review found evidence that Eric Lander, science adviser to President Biden, bullied staffers in violation of White House workplace policy.

  • USA medal count at Winter Olympics: Full list of every medal won by Team USA at Beijing Games

    The United States continues to add medals to its overall count at the Beijing Olympics. Here is every piece of hardware from the Winter Games.

  • Billie Eilish and Finneas Meet with President Biden, Whose Family Are 'Longtime Fans of Their Music'

    Billie Eilish previously voiced her support for Joe Biden during his 2020 presidential campaign

  • Hong Kong limits private gatherings to fight COVID-19

    Chief Executive Carrie Lam said gatherings in private premises of more than two families will be banned starting Thursday. Public gatherings will be restricted to two people, and hair salons and places of worship will be closed until Feb. 24, when the city launches a “vaccine pass” that will require people to show proof of vaccination to enter shopping malls, markets and eateries. “I appeal to the public to join us in the fight against the virus,” Lam said at a news conference.

  • Imagery shows N.Korea preparing for possible military parade - report

    Commercial satellite imagery shows possible preparations for a military parade in North Korea, a Washington think-tank said on Thursday, amid expectations that the country could display new military advances or launch more missiles on upcoming holidays. Several hundred personnel were seen in formation at the Mirim Parade Training Ground in Pyongyang, which is designed to be a replica of the city's Kim Il Sung Square, where parades are usually held, 38 North, which monitors North Korea, said in a report. More than 240 buses were parked nearby, but there were no signs of major military hardware, such as North Korea's ballistic missiles, the report said.

  • 'A race to the bottom': Complaints about school lunches in Peoria reignite calls for change

    Peoria Public Schools and other districts in Illinois are forced to choose the lowest bid for food vendors. New legislation could change that.

  • Biden Obviously Trolls Trump During White House Meeting With Energy Execs

    The president quipped about one of his predecessor's long-running nemeses: windmills.

  • Angelina Jolie Appears On Capitol Hill To Urge Senate To Pass Violence Against Women Act

    UPDATED, with info on EPA meeting: Angelina Jolie urged the Senate to renew the Violence Against Women Act, making a plea for lawmakers to reauthorize the law she said was essential to offer basic protections to survivors of abuse. Speaking at a press appearance at the Capitol along with a group of senators, Jolie also […]

  • Senate candidate who smoked blunt in ad burns Confederate flag in latest spot

    Gary Chambers, a U.S. Senate candidate in Louisiana who went viral last month for smoking a blunt in a campaign ad, burned a Confederate flag while decrying restrictive voting laws in his latest video released on Wednesday.In a one-minute video titled "Scars and Bars," Chambers is seen wearing a camo jacket as he pins a Confederate flag on a clothesline and ignites it with a lighter - right after he cites the famous Declaration of Independence...

  • Russian Skating Star Kamila Valieva Tested Positive for Banned Drug

    Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva, the 15-year-old superstar, tested positive for a banned substance prior to the 2022 Winter Olympics, NBC Sports reported Wednesday.