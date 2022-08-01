Angelina Jolie dances on Tik Tok after announcing daughter Zahara will go to Spelman College
‘Maleficent’ star Angelina Jolie has some pep in her step, after announcing her eldest daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt, is heading to Spelman College.
The Academy Award-winning actress was seen dancing on TikTok with her daughter, attempting to learn the electric slide.
The mother of six posted to her Instagram that Jolie-Pitt, who she shares with ex-husband Brad Pitt, will be attending the historically Black women's liberal arts school in Atlanta.
Jolie posted a picture of her daughter and other young women to her Instagram writing, "Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl."
Back in Los Angeles, the actress got her groove on with her daughter, whom she adopted from Ethiopia.
The two attended a gathering alongside alumni from both Spelman College and Morehouse College, another historically Black college for men.
A timid Jolie can be seen laughing in the TikTok video alongside Jolie-Pitt, trying to learn the dance.
Jolie shares five other children with Pitt.
The two have had a contentious divorce, with their eldest son, Maddox, allegedly estranged from his father.
In addition to Maddox, the ex-couple also share Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.