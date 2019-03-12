Angelina Jolie & Her Kids Attend the Circus-Inspired 'Dumbo' Premiere

From Harper's BAZAAR

Angelina Jolie and her four youngest children-Knox, Zahara, Vivienne, and Shiloh-attended the world premiere of Disney's Dumbo remake last night.

Jolie does not have a role in this film, but she is a part of the Disney family thanks to her starring role in Maleficent (2014) and its upcoming sequel.

The actress looked stunning in a grey Atelier Versace dress.

It was a high-flying circus at the world premiere of the live-action Dumbo remake in Hollywood last night. Between jugglers on stilts tossing around light-up pins and Helen Mirren participating in the classic high striker game, Disney didn't overlook any details to turn the VIP tent into a full-fledged carnival.

Of course, the film's stars–Colin Farrel, Danny Devito, Eva Green, Michael Keaton, and more–were in attendance, but it was an unexpected appearance by Angelina Jolie and four of her adorable children that caught us by surprise.

Knox Leon Jolie-Pitt, 10, Zahara Marley Jolie-Pitt, 14, Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt, 10, and Shiloh Nouvel Jolie-Pitt, 12 all looked delighted to spend some time together with their famous mom. Jolie's two oldest sons–Pax Thien Jolie-Pitt, 15 and Maddox Chivan Jolie-Pitt, 17–were not in attendance.

On the red carpet, Jolie showed off her svelte frame in a pearl gray silk chiffon Atelier Versace dress with intricate draping detail. Her gorgeous back tattoos were also on full display as the strapless gown had an open back.

Although she is not a part of the live-action Dumbo remake, which is in theaters on March 29, Jolie is still in the Disney family. She is reprising her role as Maleficent, the evil fairy from Sleeping Beauty, in the upcoming sequel, due this year.

Last week, Disney released the dark and eerie first-look poster for the film, titled Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, showing Jolie donning a pair of massive wings and creepy horns on her head. The Mouse House surprised us all when they announced that they bumped up the release date more than seven months early, to October 18, 2019.

When the first Maleficent film dropped in 2014, viewers saw Jolie's daughter, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, briefly portray young Princess Aurora before Elle Fanning took over the role for the rest of the film. Fanning will also be in the sequel, and Michelle Pfeiffer announced on Instagram that she joined the film as Queen Ingrith.

