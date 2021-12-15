Angelina Jolie returns to Congress to advocate for Violence Against Women Act

Angelina Jolie meets with Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) in his office





SPOTTED: Angelina Jolie making a return trip to Capitol Hill, meeting with lawmakers on both sides of the aisle to urge reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA.)

Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) both shared photos on Tuesday of their one-on-ones with the "Eternals" actor.

I'm forever grateful to get to work in partnership with such strong women across the country in our movement to end domestic violence. As a survivor myself, this fight is personal. Thank you to Angelina Jolie for your leadership to put an end to violence against women. pic.twitter.com/aMHututtcn - Congresswoman Cori Bush (@RepCori) December 14, 2021

Met with Angelina Jolie to discuss ways in which we can support children and families at home and abroad. I'm grateful for her work as a Goodwill Ambassador and for her continued advocacy for the vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/wccmXNzhHo - Senator Mitt Romney (@SenatorRomney) December 14, 2021

Jolie was also seen in pics alongside Sens. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) and Jeanne Shaheen (D-N.H.).

She made a similar push in Congress just a few months ago. The 46-year-old Academy Award winner met with Senate Democrats about the VAWA in September, saying in a statement at the time that she was asking lawmakers to include "provisions to better protect children against domestic violence and to prioritize children's health and safety in legal responses to trauma, including through judicial training and advancements in forensic evidence collection."

The House passed legislation in March to reauthorize the VAWA, which would provide grants for state and local governments that are working to address sexual assault, domestic abuse and dating violence and stalking through different programs.

ITK hears that following her trip to the Hill, Jolie fueled up with a stop at Washington's ritzy Indian eatery Rasika West End. The "formally dressed" performer was eyed dining with a group of women in a private room at the restaurant, which has been a favorite of former President Obama and Michelle Obama.