Angelina Jolie says she is not ruling out running for office: ‘Never say never!’

She may not be running in 2020 — but she isn’t ruling out the idea of holding elected office at some point.

Angelina Jolie has told People Magazine that she is “looking to others for leadership” while noting “we have to change laws that treat women as second-class citizens”.

The A-list actress has become a prominent voice for human rights in her role on the United Nations’ High Commission for Refugees in recent years, imploring countries to elevate more women into peacekeeping positions to combat sexual violence.

When asked about a possible run for office, Jolie replied: “Never say never!”

Jolie has mostly kept out of the Hollywood limelight in recent years, only returning to the press circuit to tease her upcoming film “Maleficent: Mistress of Evil”.

The movie, which is scheduled for release in October, is Ms Jolie’s first in four years.

“I try to speak for what I believe in,” Jolie said in the interview.

She added: “If you look across the world, there are far too many women and girls who are not only not seeing progress, their rights are slipping away from them.”

Jolie has six children with Brad Pitt, whom she divorced two years ago.

Speaking about her advocacy work, Jolie said, “I feel very blessed in my work to have the opportunity to meet so many extraordinary people who spend their lives dedicated to others.”