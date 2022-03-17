  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Angelina Jolie says Violence Against Women Act is ‘personal’ for anyone who ‘cares about family’

Sarah Fitzpatrick and Kate Snow
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Angelina Jolie
    Angelina Jolie
    Actress

Actress and UN special envoy for refugees Angelina Jolie told NBC News on Wednesday that the updated Violence Against Women Act that just became law was “a long time coming” — and “personal.”

“It is personal to everyone,” said Jolie, who has been advocating for a revamped version of the law for years. “Everyone who cares about family, everyone who cares about children, everyone who cares about their own safety and the health of their community.”

“I (think) this country doesn’t recognize what a serious domestic violence and child abuse problem it really has,” she said.

The Violence Against Women Act is a landmark 1994 law that created grant programs for states to provide services and housing to abuse victims and training to improve the legal system’s response to domestic violence. It was renewed three times since its passage, each time with stronger protections for victims, before expiring in 2018 (Congress continued to fund its programs in the years since).

The Senate renewed the act last Thursday as part of its massive $1.5 trillion spending bill, which also prevented a government shutdown, renewed funding for Pell Grants and other programs and provided billions in emergency aid for Ukraine.

President Joe Biden vowed during his campaign to enact the reauthorized bill in the first 100 days of his presidency, and the House passed a version of it last year. Though the administration did not meet that deadline, Biden signed the bill Tuesday and advocates, including Jolie, attended a Wednesday event to mark its passage, nearly a decade after its last reauthorization.

A longtime human rights activist, Jolie campaigned to pass the law and strengthen its provisions, including those on family courts, in the years since it expired, appearing with Senators pushing for the bill’s passage last month. Jolie’s own split and custody battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt gave her experience with the family court system.

The updated act includes an addition called Kayden’s Law, named after a seven-year-old Pennsylvania girl killed by her father in a murder-suicide during an unsupervised visit in 2018. Championed by her mother Kathy Sherlock, Kayden’s law focuses on how family courts handle custody cases involving abuse allegations, including improving training for judges who hear custody disputes, outlining required qualifications to give expert testimony about abuse, and asking states to change their statutes to limit therapies focused on forced family reunification.

“I think once you’re exposed to this system, whoever you are, once you’re exposed to it and you realize how unbelievably broken this system is, you have to do something to improve it,” Jolie said.

“My children’s health is my priority at this moment,” she added. “And my focus for the last few years has been to help my family and … to focus on helping change laws to protect other families and other women and focus on their stories.”

Other new provisions in the Violence Against Women Act include increasing culturally specific services, creating the first grant program dedicated to supporting LGBTQ survivors, and improving forensic evidence collection for detecting bruising and other injuries for people with darker skin tones.

Called a “momentous achievement” for survivors of domestic and sexual violence by Sen. Dick Durbin, D.-Ill., one of the bipartisan bill’s sponsors, the new version of VAWA will go into effect in later this year. New grants and funding will begin being distributed by the VAWA programs administered by the Department of Justice and Health and Human Services. “We’re building a world, and a legal system, that puts survivors first,” Durbin said.

“Many survivors who have not had their needs addressed previously will now have their needs addressed,” said Ruth Glenn, president and CEO of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence, but there is more to be done. “This is still a public health crisis, particularly when we’re talking about domestic violence and child abuse.”

For Jolie, the fight doesn’t stop with this bill. Her activism is also focused on displaced families around the world, from Ukraine to Yemen, where she was on a humanitarian trip 10 days ago.

“The sad truth is that we see many of these conflicts,” she said, referencing the eight-years-long civil war in Yemen, the war in Ukraine, and the 11th anniversary of the Syrian civil war last week, urging the public to maintain their focus on refugees even when conflicts disappear from the headlines.

“We really have to do more in that bigger picture,” Jolie said. “It all does tie together if we see all people as equal and we see all people as deserving of rights.”

This article originally appeared on NBC News.

Recommended Stories

  • Angelina Jolie praises Violence Against Women Act, says real abuse allegations are dismissed too quickly

    Angelina Jolie praises Violence Against Women Act, says real abuse allegations are dismissed too quickly

  • Angelina Jolie seemingly shades Brad Pitt while championing Violence Against Women Act

    Jolie's ex-husband Brad Pitt was investigated for alleged child abuse in 2016.

  • The Casting for The Bachelorette Season 19 Is Surprising for Several Reasons

    During part two of The Bachelor's season 26 finale, host Jesse Palmer introduced Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey as the next Bachelorettes. But that's not the only surprising detail!

  • Tour a Modern Lake Tahoe Home That Lets the Outdoors In

    Located in Truckee, California, the family oasis was designed by Nicole Hollis Originally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Former 'Bachelorette' Ali Fedotowsky-Manno just hit the beach in $150 swimsuit

    The former "Bachelorette" is the latest star to be spotted in the celeb-approved swimwear brand.

  • Families of Parkland massacre victims to get millions for FBI’s inaction

    Federal officials confirmed Wednesday that the U.S. Department of Justice has reached a multimillion-dollar settlement with the families of most of those killed or wounded in a 2018 Florida high school massacre over the FBI's failure to stop the gunman even though it had received information he intended to attack.

  • RNC adds Salesforce as defendant in lawsuit against Jan. 6 panel

    The Republican National Committee (RNC) is adding Salesforce as a defendant to its lawsuit against the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.The RNC sued the House panel, its members and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) last week after the committee issued a subpoena to Salesforce, a customer relations software company that the RNC uses for fundraising efforts. The RNC had claimed that the subpoena to...

  • Renowned civil rights activist, husband are indicted on fraud charges

    Monica Cannon-Grant, 41, and her husband Clark Grant, 38, were charged in an 18-count indictment announced Tuesday.

  • Bolshoi star ballerina quits famed Moscow company: 'I never thought I would be ashamed of Russia'

    Bolshoi ballerina Olga Smirnova, an international ballet star who recently publicly denounced the Russian invasion of Ukraine, has quit the famed Moscow ballet company and joined the Dutch National Ballet, the Amsterdam organization announced Wednesday. "The whole company is thrilled and energized," Artistic Director Ted Brandsen said Wednesday by phone from Amsterdam. "She's a beautiful artist and a beautiful person. There's something really magical about her; she dances with her entire soul. S

  • Former Georgia football player named as suspect, arrested in gas station shooting death

    A former University of Georgia football player has been identified as suspect in the March 19, 2021, slaying of RaceTrac station clerk Elijah Wood.

  • Kelis' husband, Mike Mora dies at 37 from stage 4 stomach cancer

    Mike Mora, singer Kelis' husband, has died following a battle with stage 4 stomach cancer. He was 37. A rep for Kelis confirmed Mora's death in a statement shared with PEOPLE Tuesday. "After a tough two year battle with cancer, we are devastated to have to confirm the loss of our beloved brother Mike. An amazing Father, husband, and friend who gave so genuinely and cared so deeply for his family and friends," the statement reads. "Through this difficult period, we ask that you respect the privacy of Kelis and her Family at this time."

  • Judge orders Jussie Smollett be released from jail during appeal

    Jussie Smollett will be released from Chicago's Cook County Jail as he appeals his conviction. The news comes less than a week after the former Empire star was sentenced to 150 days behind bars for lying to police about staging his own hate crime in 2019. It's the latest twist in a bizarre, three-year legal saga for Smollett. According to reports, Smollett will pay a $150,000 bond in order to walk free. It's unclear exactly when he will be released. Yahoo Entertainment has reached out to the actor's team for comment, but a message on his social media page declared the ruling a "huge win in what will be a longer road ahead."

  • Titans planning to release WR Julio Jones, per report

    ESPN's Adam Schefter and Dianna Russini are reporting that the Titans are expected to release former Falcons WR Julio Jones.

  • How Cities Around the U.S. Are Celebrating St. Patrick's Day This Year

    After two years of tempered and canceled celebrations, the festival holiday will be big again this year in major U.S. cities

  • George Paton: Russell Wilson was our No. 1 target

    The circumstances suggest that, after Aaron Rodgers decided to stay with the Packers, the Broncos quickly pivoted to Russell Wilson. The Broncos insist that Wilson was Plan A all along. A week of whispers to that effect became a full-throated proclamation by G.M. George Paton on Wednesday, during the press conference that introduced Wilson as [more]

  • 18 Restaurant Copycat Dinners You Can Make in a Slow Cooker

    These recipes make it easy to enjoy restaurant-quality dishes in the comfort of your kitchen—no delivery fee required. Get out the tortillas for tender brisket tacos or snag some short ribs for a braised main dish you'll be more than proud of. With recipes like our Chicken Cacciatore with Polenta and Chicken with Rosemary & Mushrooms over Linguine on the menu, you can let your slow cooker do all the work.

  • Pete Davidson Got ‘Kim’ Branded on His Chest. She Thinks It’s ‘So Cute’

    He also has a tattoo that says, "My girl is a lawyer"

  • Russia warns United States: we have the might to put you in your place

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia warned the United States on Thursday that Moscow had the might to put the world's pre-eminent superpower in its place and accused the West of stoking a wild Russophobic plot to tear Russia apart. Dmitry Medvedev, who served as president from 2008 to 2012 and is now deputy secretary of Russia's Security Council, said the United States had stoked "disgusting" Russophobia in an attempt to force Russia to its knees. "It will not work - Russia has the might to put all of our brash enemies in their place," Medvedev said.

  • Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko Responds To Putin Claim With A Single Blunt Word

    Klitschko, a former world heavyweight boxing champion, pulled no punches with his reply.

  • Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Lara Trump’s ‘Big New Lips’ After Bizarre Fox News Appearance

    ABCAfter Donald Trump praised Russian despot Vladimir Putin’s mobilization of troops along the Ukrainian border and subsequent invasion of Ukraine, someone apparently got in his ear this week and convinced the former reality TV host to change his tune, saying, “I think Putin has changed. It’s a very sad thing for the world. He’s very much changed.”“At least he still has Kim Jong Un, I guess,” cracked Jimmy Kimmel on his late-night show Wednesday evening.Then the comedian went after Trump surroga