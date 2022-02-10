Angelina Jolie tears up in speech to Congress backing Violence Against Women Act: ‘You try staying calm’

Maroosha Muzaffar
·3 min read
Angelina Jolie teared up on Wednesday while urging US Senators to pass the Violence Against Women Reauthorisation Act (Associated Press)
Angelina Jolie teared up on Wednesday while urging US Senators to pass the Violence Against Women Reauthorisation Act (Associated Press)

Actor Angelina Jolie welled up while addressing the US Congress on Wednesday as she urged members to pass the Violence Against Women Reauthorisation Act.

A bipartisan group of US senators introduced a proposal on Wednesday to reauthorise the 1990s-era law that extends protections for victims of domestic and sexual violence. It had lapsed in 2019 because of Republican opposition. The bill to renew the Act was announced by Senator Dick Durbin. He was joined by Democratic and Republican colleagues, domestic violence survivors and Jolie.

“Standing here at the centre of our nation’s power, I can think only of everyone who’s been made to feel powerless by their abusers, by a system that failed to protect them,” the actor said. “Parents whose children have been murdered by an abusive partner, women who suffer domestic violence yet are not believed, children who have suffered life-altering trauma and post-traumatic stress at the hands of people closest to them.”

She called upon the US senators to pass the Act, and said: “I repeat this is one of the most important votes you will cast this year in the Senate.”

“When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness. You think, ‘I guess my abuser’s right, I guess I’m not worth very much’,” she said.

She continued: “As survivors of abuse know all too well, victims of our failed systems are not allowed to be angry. You’re supposed to be calm, patient and ask nicely. But you try staying calm when it’s as if someone is holding your head underwater. Try to stay calm when you’re witnessing someone you love being harmed.”

“Try to stay calm if, after you were strangled and you find the courage to come forward, you discover that your chances of proving the abuse are now gone because no one took into account the different ways bruising presents in black or brown skin and they failed to check properly for signs of injury,” the actor said.

Jolie also acknowledged the parents who lost their children to domestic violence. Struggling to hold back her tears, she added: “Most of all, I want to acknowledge ... the children who are terrified and suffering at this moment. And the many people for whom this legislation comes too late.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Angelina Jolie (@angelinajolie)

“...The women who have suffered through the system with little or no support who still carry the pain and trauma of their abuse, the young adults who have survived abuse and emerged stronger, not because of the child protective system, but despite it, and the women and children who have died who could have been saved,” she added.

The law, first introduced in the Senate in 1990 by President Joe Biden when he was a senator from Delaware, aims to reduce domestic and sexual violence and improve the response to it through a variety of grant programs. A subsequent version was eventually included in a sweeping crime bill that then-President Bill Clinton signed into law four years later. Congress has reauthorised the Violence Against Women Act three times since.

Additional reporting by agencies

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Retired pope asks pardon for abuse, but admits no wrongdoing

    Retired Pope Benedict XVI asked forgiveness Tuesday for any “grievous faults" in his handling of clergy sex abuse cases, but denied any personal or specific wrongdoing after an independent report criticized his actions in four cases while he was archbishop of Munich, Germany. Benedict, 94, was responding to a Jan. 20 report from a German law firm that had been commissioned by the German Catholic Church to look into how cases of sexual abuse were handled in the Munich archdiocese between 1945 and 2019. Benedict, the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger, headed the archdiocese from 1977 to 1982.

  • Britain's Prince Harry vows to finish late mother Diana's HIV work

    Britain's Prince Harry said on Thursday he felt compelled to try to finish the work of his late mother, Princess Diana, in tackling HIV and the stigma around it, as he urged people to get tested for the disease. Diana famously shook hands with AIDS patients at a London hospital in 1987, an action that was seen as a milestone in the battle against the stigma surrounding people with the virus, and Harry has also become a prominent HIV and AIDS campaigner. "My mum's work was unfinished," he told former Wales rugby union captain Gareth Thomas, who announced in 2019 he was HIV positive, in a video to mark National HIV Testing Week.

  • China's cyber watchdog spells out development strategies for tech giants

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's cyberspace watchdog said a symposium it held with Chinese tech giants last month had given the industry a "clearer understanding" and more confidence in how to pursue development and opportunities as they adjust to a new regulatory landscape. The Cyberspace Administration of China said its official publication had carried out interviews with companies such as Tencent Holdings and Alibaba Group and TikTok owner ByteDance after the Jan. 28 meeting, which was held with 27 firms to discuss "healthy and sustainable" development. "Everyone agreed this symposium enabled internet firms to have a clearer understanding of the development situation, strengthen their confidence towards development and firmly grasp development opportunities," the CAC said on its official WeChat account.

  • Philippines welcomes back foreign tourists for first time in two years

    The Philippines welcomed back more than 200 foreign tourists on Thursday, becoming the latest Southeast Asian nation to reopen in a bid to revive a battered tourism sector after its borders shut to visitors nearly two years ago due to the pandemic. Popular for its white sand beaches and rich marine life, the Philippines has seen a sharp drop in coronavirus cases. Tourism officials at Manila's airport greeted passengers flying in from countries including the United States and China to visit beaches or reunite with family and friends.

  • Global shares rise as investors eye US inflation report

    Global shares rose Thursday as investors tried to gauge U.S. inflation, tensions between Russia and Ukraine and the impact of the pandemic. Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.1% to 7,651.65. Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% to finish at 27,696.08.

  • GSK-Vir therapy has neutralising activity against Omicron sub-variant, data shows

    An antibody-based COVID-19 therapy developed by GSK and Vir Biotechnology retains neutralising activity against the emerging BA.2 form of the Omicron coronavirus variant, Vir said on Thursday, citing data from lab work. The U.S. company said it expected to release preprint data in the coming week, with live virus data to follow. Based on pseudovirus and extensive pharmacokinetic data, the company said it believed the 500 mg dose of sotrovimab is sufficient to retain activity against the BA.2 variant, which is in line with all other variants of concern and interest.

  • Boy Scouts of America wins key support for sex abuse settlement

    The Boy Scouts of America won pivotal support from a committee representing sexual abuse victims for a $2.7 billion settlement of their claims against the youth organization as it seeks to emerge from bankruptcy, according to a court filing. Ahead of a Feb. 22 hearing before a U.S. bankruptcy judge, the official committee representing victims in Boy Scouts' Chapter 11 case has agreed to drop its long-standing objections to the settlement, the filing showed. The Boy Scouts, founded in 1910, previously has apologized for the abuse and committed itself to equitably compensate people who were abused as children.

  • Andrew Garfield received ‘sweet texts’ from Tom Holland and Tobey Maguire after his Oscar nod

    ‘The Spider brothers are in action today and they’ve been very, very supportive,’ actor said

  • SpaceX satellites falling out of orbit after storm

    SpaceX's newest fleet of satellites are tumbling out of orbit after being struck by a solar storm. The company reports that up to 40 of the 49 small Internet-service satellites launched last week have either burned up, or are about to do so. (Feb. 9)

  • Walgreens Just Sent This Major Warning to Shoppers

    From supply chain shortages to customers hoarding items amid the spread of COVID, it's been hard to guarantee that you'll find what you're looking for when shopping over the past couple years. The situation has certainly improved of late. While at-home COVID tests were nearly impossible to find in stores and online at the beginning of the year, demand has significantly dropped over the last few weeks, prompting some retailers like Walgreens and CVS to lift purchasing caps on these products. And

  • Dave Chappelle said he's 'not bluffing' as he threatens to pull investments from the city if a affordable housing development is built

    Other residents of Yellow Springs, Ohio, also complained, and the town decided to pull the affordable housing component of the development.

  • Stormy Daniels Tears Into Her Ex-Lawyer Michael Avenatti With A Zinger About Naked Trump

    The adult film actor slammed the disgraced attorney after he was found guilty of cheating her out of a large chunk of an advance for a book.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene Accuses Nancy Pelosi Of Using 'Gazpacho Police'

    Greene’s obvious error at least provided the ingredients for some very saucy tweets.

  • Dave Chappelle Helps Nix Affordable Housing Plan in Ohio Village

    The comedian threatened to pull his business interests from the village of Yellow Springs. Dave Chappelle Helps Nix Affordable Housing Plan in Ohio Village Eddie Fu

  • Bob Saget Cause Of Death Revealed

    Bob Saget’s family has released a statement confirming that the comic actor died from head trauma. Here is the family’s statement: “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. […]

  • GOP Senator Slammed For ‘All-Time Great Cowardly Politician’ Quote

    "I have seen more than a few in my day, and that is up there," MSNBC's Chris Hayes said of Sen. Cynthia Lummis' comment on the censure of anti-Trump Republicans.

  • Ted Cruz breaks with Mitch McConnell and says it's a 'mistake' for Republicans to call January 6 an 'insurrection'

    Cruz previously called January 6 a "terrorist attack" but walked back those comments after he faced backlash from the far-right.

  • Lawrence O'Donnell Debunks 'Relentlessly Stupid' Marjorie Taylor Greene's New Jan. 6 Claim

    The extremist Republican's spin on the U.S. Capitol riot is "a classic display" the GOP has become a cult, said the MSNBC anchor.

  • Brooke Shields poses topless in her Jordache jeans: 'This is my 56-year-old body'

    She's got the look! More than 40 years after her iconic Calvin Klein ads, Brooke Shields is modeling a new pair of jeans — and daring to bare — for Jordache's Spring 2022 campaign, shot by famed photographer Cass Bird.

  • How the late Anna Nicole Smith is living on through her teenage daughter

    Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his former partner Anna Nicole Smith, who died 15 years ago today at age 39. “She was truly one of a kind."