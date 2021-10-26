Angelina Jolie's unblended hair extensions are the talk of the internet

Angelina Jolie's hair extensions were unblended at the "Eternals" premiere. Ernesto Ruscio / Contributor / Getty Images

Angelina Jolie attended the "Eternals" premiere in Rome on Sunday.

The star wore hair extensions to the event, but they looked uneven and unblended.

Social-media users were quick to point out the beauty faux pas.

Angelina Jolie had a beauty blunder at the "Eternals" premiere in Rome.

Jolie, who plays Thena in the movie, attended a screening of the film at the 2021 Rome Film Fest on Sunday.

The actress, 46, brought her daughters, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, as her dates for the evening.

She stunned in a sparkly, silver Versace dress on the red carpet, which should have been her defining look of the night.

But Jolie's hair proved to be a major distraction from the other eye-catching parts of her outfit.

The hair extensions weren't installed properly. Mondadori Portfolio / Contributor / Getty Images

Jolie wore waist-length hair extensions to the event, but they weren't installed properly.

Where Jolie's real hair ended - just below her shoulders - was obvious, creating a choppy and unkempt look. It was clear the bottom half of the hair wasn't real, which rendered the extensions useless.

As a result, her hair distracted from the rest of her ensemble, with social-media users quickly pointing out the beauty faux pas after photos from the premiere became available online.

It was obvious where Jolie's real hair ended. Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Staff / Getty Images

"Angelina Jolie is spectacular as always - in @Versace for the #Eternals launch. So why the bad hair extensions?" wrote a Twitter user.

Many blamed Jolie's hairstylist for the lackluster look in their social-media messages. It was unclear who Jolie's hairstylist was at the time of writing.

"I don't know who does her hair but she should fire him," another Twitter user wrote.

"How do you let angelina jolie walk a red carpet with her hair extensions looking like this, somebody getting fired," a third person tweeted.

Representatives for Jolie didn't immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.

