Angell Street homes leveled, and neighbors remain 'in the dark' on plans

PROVIDENCE – The last in a line of three historical Angell Street homes was demolished this week, knocked into a heap of shingles, bricks and wooden planks. And still, no one knows what will become of the land.

Mayor Brett Smiley's spokesman, Josh Estrella, said, "At this time, there are no active proposals for these properties."

The houses, numbered 209, 211 and 217, were leveled at the request of 217 Angell Investments II, LLC, based in Pascoag. It is unclear who is behind the LLC, as the state's corporation database lists "The Corporation Trust Company" in East Providence as the resident agent – not a person. Perhaps the only information in the database that hints at what may happen with the land is in the description of the company's purpose.

The company states it exists for the "ownership and operation of commercial real estate, including without limitation a hotel, multi-family apartments, retail or office, and other ancillary commercial activities attendant to such activities."

The city has already rejected plans for a hotel in this area. Twice.

Crews demolish three historic homes on Angell Street in Providence. A spokesman for Mayor Brett Smiley says there are no active plans for these properties.

Neighbor 'shocked' and 'dismayed' by demolitions

Chris Tompkins, who lives in the neighborhood and has previously spoken with The Providence Journal about the risk of losing the buildings, said he was "shocked, dismayed and highly disappointed" by the demolitions, which he vehemently opposed.

"This is an incident that would’ve happened in the 1950s," Tompkins said. "Providence used to be a national leader in historic preservation. We’re now going backwards and dismantling what makes Providence unique."

Tompkins said the neighborhood is "factually in the dark" about who requested the demolitions.

Developer Edward Bishop had previously pitched one of his so-called Smart Hotels on the land. However, irate neighbors pushed back, as did city officials, who would not allow the project to move forward because of zoning rules and a lack of space for parking. Bishop's LLC bore a name very much like that of the current owner: 217 Angell Investments.

Demolition underway Tuesday at 209 Angell St. A nearby resident says the neighborhood is "factually in the dark" about who requested the demolitions.

As of The Journal's last report on the matter, Councilman John Goncalves, who represents the area, and Councilwoman Helen Anthony, who represents an abutting area, did not know who was behind the demolition.

The mayor's office has also not identified an individual.

Homes were part of College Hill historic district

Each of the homes, built in the late 1800s, was part of the College Hill Historic District.

"Art in Ruins," a website created by J. Hogue, who has been documenting change to Rhode Island buildings, said last year that "demolishing another three homes continues the trend of loss and a pivot away from a historic neighborhood."

"There is money to be made in new development, and some, but not as much, to be made owning and maintaining old houses for rent," the website says.

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Despite outcry, Angell Street historic homes demolished