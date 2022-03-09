AngelList now valued at $4.1 billion

Dan Primack
·1 min read

AngelList, a venture fundraising platform, raised $100 million at a $4 billion pre-money valuation. Tiger Global led, and was joined by insider Accomplice.

Why it matters: AngelList is one of the few organizations to successfully disrupt traditional venture capital, and can lay claim to around 200 "unicorns" that have raised on its platform. It also hasn't announced an outside investment in around seven years.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

Details: This is a common stock deal without a board seat for Tiger, per a source familiar with the terms. The valuation only applies to the flagship venture piece of AngelList, not for its related efforts like CoinList, Product Hunt, Talent or Republic.

  • AngelList also says it's opening a community round for GPs who've invested on the platform within the past 12 months

The bottom line: "For Tiger Global, betting on AngelList is akin to betting on an early-stage index fund," Axios' Lucinda Shen reports, who will have more details later Wednesday on the Axios Pro Fintech Deals newsletter.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 8th

    HMN, BAK, and LCNB made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) income stocks list on March 8, 2022.

  • Hospital Patients Pulled From Rubble After Shelling in Izyum, Ukrainian Official Says

    Patients were pulled from the rubble of a hospital damaged by Russian shelling in Izyum, south of Kharkiv, the city’s Deputy Mayor Volodymyr Matsokin said on Tuesday, March 8.Matsokin posted a video and images he said showed the reception department of the hospital.“Patients were selected from the rubble as best they could,” Matsokin wrote.“Probably, according to the Russians, there was another NATO base here,” he added.The explosion left the hospital with no electricity, heating, or water, UNIAN news agency reported.Some sick and seriously injured patients remained in the basement of the hospital awaiting evacuation, they said. Credit: Volodymyr Matsokin via Storyful

  • Man arrested in hate crime at Beverly Hills restaurant

    Two Southern California men will be serving time behind bars for a hate crime attack on a family-owned Turkish restaurant in Beverly Hills back in 2020.

  • 3 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy With Your Tax Refund

    Last year, more than 169 million people filed their taxes with the Internal Revenue Service (IRS). In 2022, federal refund amounts could be even higher. According to IRS tax-filing data through Feb. 25, 43.8 million tax returns have been processed by the IRS, with 29.7 million refunds issued.

  • Russia's "Z" campaign drums up support for 'operation' in Ukraine

    The campaign takes as its motifs the distinctive "Z" and "V" markings that Russia displayed in white on the flanks and noses of tanks and armoured vehicles that invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24. The letters - as well as a long diagonal stripe - were assumed to be markers for Russia's army to identify its different force contingents, though that has not been confirmed. Two weeks into the invasion, Russia's defence ministry is promoting the symbols and on Wednesday published a promotional video called "Z Heroes", using the "V" and "Z" to spell out the words for bravery, heroism and strength in truth.

  • National protest planned Wednesday for Kroger employee who killed himself

    Wednesday, protesters will demand justice for a Kroger employee who killed himself. His family says he was driven to suicide by workplace harassment.

  • 3 Russian billionaires resign from board of $22 billion investment firm LetterOne after it locked out 2 Russian oligarchs over the invasion of Ukraine

    German Khan, Alexei Kuzmichev, and Andrei Kosogov quit the investment firm LetterOne amid President Vladimir Putin's ongoing attack on Ukraine.

  • These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Could Carry Your Portfolio for Years

    The sell-off in these stocks gives investors the opportunity to buy two solid companies for the long run.

  • 3 Electric Vehicle Charging Station Stocks That Are Too Cheap To Ignore

    They're aiming to provide a vital service, but to pay off for investors, they'll have to find ways to achieve profitability.

  • Billionaire 'Bond King' Jeff Gundlach predicts oil will hit $200 a barrel, rings the stagflation alarm, and touts cash and bonds in a new interview. Here are the 8 best quotes.

    Gundlach slammed the Federal Reserve and Treasury for overstimulating the economy, and advised investors to buy emerging-market stocks.

  • Could ChargePoint Stock Help You Become a Millionaire?

    With the exponential growth in electric vehicles (EVs), the need for EV charging infrastructure cannot be overemphasized. EV charging companies, including ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT), seem to be in the right place at the right time. The company is growing aggressively, and it also has a long growth runway.

  • I Panicked When I Checked My Portfolio Balance Last Night. Then I Did This.

    It's no secret that the stock market has taken investors on an incredibly turbulent ride over the past two months. All told, when I glanced at my portfolio, I saw that it's down about 13% from where it was at the start of the year.

  • These 3 Dividend Stocks Can Make You Richer

    Although most investors might assume the most likely path to riches lies with growth stocks, there's much to be said about the slow-but-compounded upside of collecting regular dividend payments, even if you're not reinvesting those dividends in the same stock that's dishing them out. Here's a closer look at three dividend stocks that, with enough time, could make you wealthier than you might ever believe they could. Interest rates are assuredly set to rise, which works against the current prices of any and all dividend-paying stocks.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Monster Tech Stock Now

    Businesses are producing more data now than ever before. With so much data, enterprises have to store their information in data warehouses to be analyzed in the future. The problem for those that store data across multiple locations like Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) AWS or Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure is that it is difficult to analyze that data together, which means businesses miss some critical insights.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Best Vanguard Funds Morningstar: Funds Rated 5 Stars

    Discover the best Vanguard funds via the Morningstar rating system. Learn more about three funds that have five-star ratings from Morningstar here.

  • AT&T Is Sending a Bearish Technical Message Ahead of Its Investor Day

    AT&T is slated to host an analyst and investor day on Friday, so this looks like a good time to review the charts and indicators of the world's largest telecommunications company. Trading volume has been active since early December, but the On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved up and down with the price action. A declining OBV line tells us that sellers of T have been more aggressive since the middle of January.

  • Why DraftKings Stock Is Tumbling Hard Today

    Share of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) were tumbling almost 10% heading into noontime trading Monday after the daily fantasy-sports and sports-betting platform was downgraded from buy to hold on prospects for slowing growth. Argus Research analyst John Staszak says the bull thesis for DraftKings is predicated on more states legalizing sports gambling, but he sees fewer of them doing so this year. DraftKings posted earnings last month that showed revenue jumping 47% from the year-ago period as more states legalized sports betting and the betting app saw more core customers place bets.

  • AT&T (T) Stock Moves -1.26%: What You Should Know

    AT&T (T) closed the most recent trading day at $23.57, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

  • GE Aviation, joint venture, top $12 billion in new orders just nine weeks into new year

    A British airline has placed an order with a GE Aviation joint venture with a potential value of more than $2 billion.