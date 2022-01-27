Angelo Colon-Ortiz, man accused of murdering Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, appeals ruling on DNA that allegedly ties him to crime

Angelo Colon-Ortiz.

WORCESTER — Angelo Colon-Ortiz, the city man accused of murdering Vanessa Marcotte as she jogged in Princeton in 2016, has appealed a judge’s recent pretrial ruling admitting DNA evidence linking him to the crime.

The legal move, which is rarely successful for defendants, was announced in Worcester Superior Court Thursday at a status hearing in the case.

The move, called an interlocutory appeal, will require a single justice of the Supreme Judicial Court to rule on whether the appeal should be heard under court rules.

Such appeals are rarely accepted for defendants because, under the law, they need to meet several tests, including that the issue they believe was wrongly decided would essentially be unreviewable on appeal from a final judgment.

That legal bar is a high one for defendants to clear since, unlike prosecutors, they can appeal the eventual trial verdict, which would trigger a review of the case by a higher court.

News of the intended appeal was disclosed at the start of a status hearing in the case Wednesday. Its chances of being accepted were not discussed at the brief hearing, at which lawyers picked a next status date of April 7 to allow time for the single justice’s review.

The issue the defense is attempting to appeal is a ruling that declined to exclude DNA evidence prosecutors say links Colon-Ortiz to the murder.

Marcotte, a popular Google employee killed while out for a run in her hometown in August 2016, fought her attacker, prosecutors have said, and his DNA was allegedly found under her fingernails.

That DNA matches a sample police obtained from Colon-Ortiz, say authorities, who also have other evidence, including a gas station receipt, they argue ties him to the crime.

Colon-Ortiz last summer requested that the DNA evidence be thrown out, arguing a Spanish version of a DNA consent form he signed was poorly translated and that a state trooper who explained the man his rights was not fluent enough in the language.

Story continues

In a ruling Jan. 11, Superior Court Judge Janet Kenton-Walker rejected Colon-Ortiz’ request and admitted the DNA.

While she sharply criticized the state police form — deeming there was “no excuse” for a litany of errors it contained — she determined that, given the totality of evidence about the interaction, Colon-Ortiz was aware of what he was doing when he signed the consent form and provided his sample.

Contact Brad Petrishen at brad.petrishen@telegram.com. Follow him on Twitter @BPetrishenTG.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Angelo Colon-Ortiz, man accused of murdering Vanessa Marcotte in Princeton, appeals ruling on DNA that allegedly ties him to crime