Angelo State University Planetarium releases spring 2024 schedule

The Angelo State University Planetarium will present over 20 full-dome public astronomy shows during its spring 2024 schedule beginning late January, in the Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St.

"The ASU Planetarium contains the distinctive combination of a Sci-Dome HD digital projector and a large tilted dome theater," according to the ASU website. "The Sci-Dome HD projector is capable of projecting more than 500 million stars and celestial objects."

The Angelo State University Planetarium projector displays various planets on the dome.

Located on the first floor in the Vincent Building, the Planetarium is used as a multimedia immersive classroom for astronomy, physical science and geology courses.

The presentations are on Wednesdays and Thursdays through April and all start at 7 p.m.

Admission costs for presentations:

$3 for adult general admission

$2 for children, senior citizens and active military

No charge for ASU students, faculty and staff

Tickets available only at the door

Here is the full schedule for this spring from the ASU website:

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31

Planetarium: FORWARD! To The Moon

Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters launches us on a journey beyond the Earth toward a sustainable future in space.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1

Planetarium: One Sky Project - Planetarium Film Shorts

Explore five planetarium short films exploring cultural and indigenous astronomy perspectives from around the globe.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7

The Hot and Energetic Universe

Explore the fascinating world of high-energy astrophysics!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8

Planetarium: Birth of Planet Earth

Join us to learn the twisted tale of our planet’s origin!

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14

Planetarium: Solar Superstorms

Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15

Planetarium: Secret Lives of Stars

Join us for an exciting and full-dome astronomy show!

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

Planetarium: Exoplanets: Discovering New Worlds

Join us for an imaginative exploration of discoveries beyond our solar system. From successful planet finder missions CoRoT, Kepler, TESS and others, detecting alien worlds is no longer science fiction!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

Planetarium: Tales of the Maya Skies

Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Planetarium: IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System

Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29

Planetarium: Totality Over Texas

Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

Planetarium: Totality Over Texas

Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!

THURSDAY, MARCH 7

Planetarium: Expedition Reef

Explore the breathtaking beauty and biodiversity of coral reefs and see the scientists taking action to restore them!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20

Planetarium: Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure

Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!

THURSDAY, MARCH 21

Planetarium: Totality Over Texas

Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

Planetarium: Totality Over Texas

Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!

THURSDAY, MARCH 28

Planetarium: From Earth to the Universe

Join us for a journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3

Planetarium: Forces of Nature

Get up close and personal with some of nature’s most powerful and extreme forces in this 40-minute program.

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

Planetarium: Totality Over Texas

Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10

Planetarium: Saturn: Jewel of the Heavens

Once a planet of great mystery, now we know more than ever before about its amazing system of rings, moons and storms thanks to modern robotic space pioneers.

THURSDAY, APRIL 11

Planetarium: Passport to the Universe

Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

Planetarium: Astronomy: 3000 Years of Stargazing

From Galileo’s telescope to modern instruments used on Earth and in space, see how cutting-edge technology reveals a multi-wavelength universe!

THURSDAY, APRIL 18

Planetarium: Super Volcanoes

Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Planetarium: Einstein’s Gravity Playlist

Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Planetarium: The Cowboy Astronomer

View the universe through the eyes of a cowboy

