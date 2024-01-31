Angelo State University Planetarium releases spring 2024 schedule
The Angelo State University Planetarium will present over 20 full-dome public astronomy shows during its spring 2024 schedule beginning late January, in the Vincent Building at 2333 Vanderventer St.
"The ASU Planetarium contains the distinctive combination of a Sci-Dome HD digital projector and a large tilted dome theater," according to the ASU website. "The Sci-Dome HD projector is capable of projecting more than 500 million stars and celestial objects."
Located on the first floor in the Vincent Building, the Planetarium is used as a multimedia immersive classroom for astronomy, physical science and geology courses.
The presentations are on Wednesdays and Thursdays through April and all start at 7 p.m.
Admission costs for presentations:
$3 for adult general admission
$2 for children, senior citizens and active military
No charge for ASU students, faculty and staff
Tickets available only at the door
Here is the full schedule for this spring from the ASU website:
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 31
Planetarium: FORWARD! To The Moon
Kari Byron from Crash Test World and MythBusters launches us on a journey beyond the Earth toward a sustainable future in space.
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 1
Planetarium: One Sky Project - Planetarium Film Shorts
Explore five planetarium short films exploring cultural and indigenous astronomy perspectives from around the globe.
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 7
The Hot and Energetic Universe
Explore the fascinating world of high-energy astrophysics!
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 8
Planetarium: Birth of Planet Earth
Join us to learn the twisted tale of our planet’s origin!
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 14
Planetarium: Solar Superstorms
Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 15
Planetarium: Secret Lives of Stars
Join us for an exciting and full-dome astronomy show!
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21
Planetarium: Exoplanets: Discovering New Worlds
Join us for an imaginative exploration of discoveries beyond our solar system. From successful planet finder missions CoRoT, Kepler, TESS and others, detecting alien worlds is no longer science fiction!
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22
Planetarium: Tales of the Maya Skies
Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28
Planetarium: IBEX: Search for the Edge of the Solar System
Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 29
Planetarium: Totality Over Texas
Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6
Planetarium: Totality Over Texas
Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!
THURSDAY, MARCH 7
Explore the breathtaking beauty and biodiversity of coral reefs and see the scientists taking action to restore them!
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 20
Planetarium: Cosmic Journey: A Solar System Adventure
Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!
THURSDAY, MARCH 21
Planetarium: Totality Over Texas
Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27
Planetarium: Totality Over Texas
Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!
THURSDAY, MARCH 28
Planetarium: From Earth to the Universe
Join us for a journey of celestial discovery, from the theories of the ancient Greek astronomers to today’s grandest telescopes.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 3
Get up close and personal with some of nature’s most powerful and extreme forces in this 40-minute program.
THURSDAY, APRIL 4
Planetarium: Totality Over Texas
Enjoy this new planetarium show as we anticipate the total solar eclipse crossing the U.S. April 8, 2024!
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 10
Planetarium: Saturn: Jewel of the Heavens
Once a planet of great mystery, now we know more than ever before about its amazing system of rings, moons and storms thanks to modern robotic space pioneers.
THURSDAY, APRIL 11
Planetarium: Passport to the Universe
Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17
Planetarium: Astronomy: 3000 Years of Stargazing
From Galileo’s telescope to modern instruments used on Earth and in space, see how cutting-edge technology reveals a multi-wavelength universe!
THURSDAY, APRIL 18
Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24
Planetarium: Einstein’s Gravity Playlist
Join us for an exciting full-dome astronomy show!
THURSDAY, APRIL 25
Planetarium: The Cowboy Astronomer
View the universe through the eyes of a cowboy
