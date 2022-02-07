Angelo State University student struck multiple times by gunfire after fight with four men

SAN ANGELO — San Angelo police are investigating a weekend shooting in which an Angelo State University student suffered multiple gunshot wounds after a fight with four unknown Hispanic men, according to a news release.

An ASU student was injured by gunfire early Sunday, Feb. 6, during an off-campus shooting in the 3300 block of TLC Way, according to a university alert email sent to students.

Others are reading: Brandon Lawson made a 911 call nine years ago, then went missing. His remains may have been found.

According to a police department news release, officers learned the student, a 19-year-old man, had been shot several times below the waist. He left the scene in a private vehicle headed toward the hospital.

Police said they were able to make contact with the victim and began providing first aid. Medics from the San Angelo Fire Department arrived and transported the man to Shannon Medical Center for treatment of “non-life threatening injuries,” according to the release.

Investigators learned that a physical altercation took place in the roadway between four Hispanic men at the 3300 block of TLC Way. One of the four Hispanic men "discharged a firearm and shot the victim below his waist striking him multiple times," according to the release.

Police were told the alleged shooter and the three other men entered a vehicle and fled the area prior to officer’s arrival.

As of 2 p.m. Monday, Feb. 7, no arrests have been made regarding the shooting. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the San Angelo Police Department's Desk Duty Officer at 325-481-2696 or the Non-Emergency Dispatch at 325-657-4315.

People can also utilize the “P3” Crime Stoppers App to disclose information remain anonymous.

Others are reading: Ice-related crash causes child's death in Kimble County, injures 6 others

Alana Edgin is a journalist covering Crime and Courts in West Texas. Send her a news tip at aedgin@gannett.com.

John Tufts covers enterprise and investigative topics in West Texas. Send him a news tip at JTufts@Gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on San Angelo Standard-Times: San Angelo Police investigating off-campus shooting of ASU student