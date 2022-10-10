‘Angels around those bullets:’ Video captures scary moment mother, baby caught in drive-by shooting

Jamia Ewing says it’s startling that home surveillance video captured the moment when she and her 8-month-old son were caught in a drive-by shooting.

“Thank God I’m still here, thank God my son still here,” Ewing said. “I’m against all odds and I still made it out.”

Ewing told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln she was returning home from a hair appointment Wednesday, and while she was backing into her driveway, a car approached and fired several rounds into her car.

She said her infant son was sitting in his car seat at the time of the shooting.

Clayton County Police saif they’re depending on the public to help solve this case. They said that in the video, you can make out the shooter’s vehicle as a black sedan or SUV. However, the video isn’t clear enough to identify a license plate.

“As it’s happening, I can’t even believe it’s happening with my two eyes,” Ewing said. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

The shooting caused neighboring Roberta T. Smith Elementary School to be placed on lockdown.

Clayton Police said that after a search, they were unable to locate the vehicle or its passengers.

“It was angels around those bullets,” Ewing said.

Ewing says she doesn’t know who would want to harm her.

“When you shoot at a baby and a female, that just speaks volumes within yourself,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Clayton County Police HERE.