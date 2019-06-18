Angels belt four homers, down Blue Jays

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each homered and had three RBIs, Felix Pena pitched six-plus innings in relief, and the visiting Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 10-5 Monday night.

Trout had four hits, including a two-run double. Justin Upton and Kole Calhoun also homered for the Angels.

Pena (5-1) allowed four runs, six hits and three walks while striking out five.

Cavan Biggio hit two home runs and had three RBIs for Toronto, and Randal Grichuk added a two-run homer.

Derek Law, serving as Toronto's opener, pitched a perfect first with two strikeouts.

Luis Garcia opened for the Angels, allowing Biggio's homer in the first.

The Angels scored seven runs in the second against Edwin Jackson (1-5) on six hits, including three home runs, and two walks.

Upton -- activated Monday from the injured list, where he had been all season -- led off with a homer. He had been sidelined due to turf toe.

Calhoun followed with his 15th homer this season. Jonathan Lucroy walked with two outs and took second on Wilfred Tovar's infield single. Tommy La Stella walked, and Trout hit a two-run double. Ohtani scored three more runs with his ninth homer this season. Upton singled before Sam Gaviglio got the final out of the inning.

Justin Bour doubled and scored on Tovar's single in the third.

In the fifth, Calhoun doubled and scored on Bour's sacrifice fly.

Trout hit his 20th homer of the season with two outs in the sixth against Nick Kingham.

David Phelps, returning from elbow surgery, made his Blue Jays season debut in the seventh, pitching around a leadoff walk.

Grichuk scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh with his 13th homer of the season after Lourdes Gurriel Jr. walked with one out. Gurriel entered the game in the top of the seventh in left field after center fielder Teoscar Hernandez, who had sprained his left wrist crashing into the wall on Bour's third-inning double, left the game. X-rays were negative.

Biggio's fifth homer of the season followed Eric Sogard's leadoff single in the bottom of the eighth, cutting the deficit to 10-5.

Noe Ramirez replaced Pena and got two outs but left after an error and an infield hit put two runners on. Ty Buttrey ended the inning by striking out Freddy Galvis.

Justin Anderson pitched a perfect ninth for the Angels.

