Angels maintain perfect mark vs. Jays

Kole Calhoun and Brian Goodwin hit solo home runs, Tyler Skaggs pitched 7 1/3 effective innings, and the visiting Los Angeles Angels defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 Tuesday night.

The Angels have won the first two games of the four-game series and have taken all five games this season against the Blue Jays.

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. hit a home run for the Blue Jays.

Skaggs (6-6) allowed three hits, no walks and one run while striking out six. Ty Buttrey retired the last two batters in the eighth, and Hansel Robles pitched a perfect ninth with one strikeout for his 11th save of the season,

Marcus Stroman (4-9) allowed three runs, four hits and one walk while striking out three in seven-plus innings.

The Blue Jays' first baserunner came with two out in the fourth when Gurriel hit his eighth home run of the season.

The Angels homered twice in the fifth. Calhoun led off with his 16th of the season off the pole in right field. Goodwin hit his seventh with two outs.

The Blue Jays threatened in the bottom of the fifth but made two outs on the bases.

Randal Grichuk led off with a single and was thrown out at third on a hustling play by right fielder Calhoun on a single by Rowdy Tellez. There were runners at first and second after shortstop Luis Rengifo's error on a grounder by Freddy Galvis. The inning ended when Tellez was doubled off second on Danny Jansen's line drive to second base.

Stroman was replaced by Tim Mayza in the eighth after Kevan Smith led off with an infield single that bounced along the third base line. Smith took second on a wild pitch before pinch hitter Justin Upton struck out, reached third on Rengifo's single and scored on Tommy La Stella's groundout to second.

Skaggs struck out Tellez to open the eighth before Ty Buttrey finished the inning.

The Blue Jays put first baseman Justin Smoak (left quadriceps strain) and pitcher Edwin Jackson (lower back strain) on the injured list Monday and recalled outfielder Billy McKinney and pitcher Justin Shafer from Triple-A Buffalo.

