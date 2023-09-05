Angels set to honor El Segundo's Little League World Series champions
The Angels are set to honor the El Segundo Little League World Series champions at Angel Stadium in Anaheim.
After a thrilling game and a funny announcer jinx, California has its first LLWS championship title since 2011.
Is Trout's return too late for the Angels to make a postseason push?
After making several moves at the trade deadline to try to make a run to the playoffs, the Angels have lost seven straight games.
The US Open Quarterfinals are happening now. Here's how to watch Djokovic's next match.
Microsoft is set to launch its abusive voice reporting feature for Xbox consoles. Announced in July, it lets gamers submit inappropriate remarks heard while playing multiplayer titles. The system captures a 60-second clip saved to the console; you then have 24 hours to complete the report. The feature arrives this week in the September update for Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. However, it’s initially limited to the “select English-language markets” of the US, UK, Canada, Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.
With less than a month remaining in the MLB season, there won’t be a more interesting race than what we’re seeing in the AL West.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about the 2023 NFL season opener.
Another standout: a beefy laptop for almost $1,000 off!
Visa CEO Ryan McInerney told the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Tech Conference the company has seen modest improvements in consumer spending in the US and internationally.
Here's a list of the best streaming devices you can buy for your TV, as chosen by Engadget editors.
The classic survival horror series Alone in the Dark recently announced a reboot set to release in October, but it just got delayed to January. This delay isn’t for the usual reasons. The game doesn’t need more polish or anything like that. It’s simply a matter of finding an audience in the bustling gaming month of October, given the flood of titles coming next month.
Standardized cargo capacity test for compact SUVs, three-row SUVs, sedans, EVs and everything else.
Daryl Dixon returns this week. Here's how to catch up on "The Walking Dead."
Artisse is the latest AI photo creation app to challenge the recently viral app Remini and others by allowing users to generate AI photos of themselves by first uploading a series of selfies. Plus, he adds, it has low output flexibility as it involves mostly single-colored backgrounds.
Mikal Bridges and Tyrese Haliburton combined to shoot 10-for-14 from 3-point range in the 100-63 win.
Vilda had been the manager of Spain's women's national team since 2015.
Everything you need to know about the day in sports.
Ohtani's agent said that his UCL tear is different than last time and it's unclear if he'll undergo Tommy John surgery.
The race to net zero has led thousands of businesses to commit to eliminating their greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, a commitment that falls short of what is needed to counter the growing climate emergency. Insufficient action and planning among governments and corporations is part of it, but even with the best will in the world, the Herculean undertaking required to get businesses to net zero in less than three decades presents a vast gamut of challenges. Among them is how to help well-intentioned institutions invest in carbon projects, and -- by extension -- how to help carbon projects get investment?
Telecom operators in India, the second largest wireless market, would like internet companies to compensate for using their networks, a recommendation they've made to the local regulatory body, echoing a viewpoint that is gaining some momentum in other parts of the world but also stoking fears about violation of net neutrality. Jio, India's largest telecom operator with more than 450 million subscribers, recommended to the local regulator that internet companies should be made to "contribute" towards telecom network costs based on the traffic they consume, their turnover and number of users.