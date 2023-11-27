Angels sign veteran reliever Adam Kolarek to a 1-year deal

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have signed veteran left-handed reliever Adam Kolarek to a one-year, $900,000 deal.

The Angels announced the deal Sunday night for Kolarek, who made five total major league appearances for the Dodgers and the Mets last season before finishing the year in the Atlanta Braves' minor league system.

The 34-year-old Kolarek spent his first 2 1/2 major league seasons with Tampa Bay before getting traded to the Dodgers in 2019 and winning a World Series ring in 2020. He spent the next two years in Oakland before rejoining the Dodgers last season.

