Anger in Britain over new COVID party revelations
Britons on Friday described revelations of further parties taking place at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown periods as an "absolute disgrace" and "hypocritical". (Jan. 14)
Britons on Friday described revelations of further parties taking place at Number 10 Downing Street during lockdown periods as an "absolute disgrace" and "hypocritical". (Jan. 14)
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are soaring nationwide, especially among children. Demand for at-home rapid tests has never been higher. Manuel Bojorquez has the details.
The Supreme Court has stopped a major push requiring employees at large businesses to get vaccinated or test regularly. While the mandate has been halted, Helix Virtual Medicine says it still has high demand from businesses that choose to test (Jan. 14)
The Supreme Court delivered a blow to the Biden administration's vaccine rule for employers. The ruling comes as new COVID-19 infections continue to rise across the country. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver has more on how the recent spike in cases and hospitalizations is driving many hospitals to their breaking points. Then, Dr. Christopher Colbert, an assistant program director of emergency medicine residency at University of Illinois, joins Jamie Yuccas on CBSN to discuss the latest.
The Supreme Court blocked the Biden administration's requirement that employees at large businesses be vaccinated against COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing. The court did uphold the administration's mandate for most healthcare workers. Meg Oliver reports.
(Reuters) -A bipartisan piece of legislation introduced in the U.S. Senate on Friday would force defense contractors to stop buying rare earths from China by 2026 and use the Pentagon to create a permanent stockpile of the strategic minerals. The bill, sponsored by Senators Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, and Mark Kelly, an Arizona Democrat, is the latest in a string https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-mining-washington-idCNL1N2PD2DD of U.S. legislation seeking to thwart China's near control over the sector.
As COVID-19 and the omicron variant spread across the country, scientists are increasingly testing raw sewage to track trends.
On a Zoom call with progressive activists, Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., said the forthcoming hearings by the select committee probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol will "blow the roof off the House."
“What is a working relationship with the de-platformed, under-criminal-investigation loser even look like? What’s that even mean?” asked the MSNBC anchor.
For almost three decades, Christine Ching Kui Lee has been a pillar of the Anglo-Chinese community. A wealthy lawyer and campaigner, Ms Lee, from her home in the suburban West Midlands, has been energetic, it is fair to say, in promoting Chinese interests in Britain.
Republican Sen. Roger Marshall (Kan.) plans to introduce a bill named after Anthony Fauci after he clashed with the nation's top infectious diseases expert at a Senate hearing this week. Marshall will be introducing the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act after he said Fauci's records were not readily accessible to the public, a spokesperson for the senator told The Hill. The FAUCI Act would require the...
...and that's saying something.
Federal prosecutors should criminally prosecute the fake Trump electors in Michigan, Arizona and everywhere else they attempted a coup.
Fox NewsViewers tuning into Fox News over the past two days may have come away with the belief that defeated 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is absolutely ramping up a 2024 White House run.But finally, on Thursday, that reality-free bubble was deflated a bit on-air when Fox News contributor Richard Fowler tossed cold water on the fantasy, calling it “ridiculous” and saying it “made no sense.”Citing a farcical Wall Street Journal op-ed written by two Trump-supporting politica
McCarthy told Republicans in a phone call that Trump admitted some responsibility. "I'm not sure what call you're talking about," McCarthy said Thursday.
Our readers share their opinions on a variety of topics
The conservative analyst suggested Jan. 6 should not be called an insurrection unless someone is charged with it.
With troops massed on Ukraine’s border, Russia has many options for an attack, experts say, including steps short of full-scale invasion and occupation.
Ben Wallace has accused Vladimir Putin of Tsarist ambitions as he said there will be “severe economic sanctions” if Ukraine is invaded.
Videos captured of an attack on the US embassy in Baghdad appear to show the embassy's defense system engaging incoming rockets.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki deployed a colorful bit of sarcasm Thursday to deflect from a question regarding the setbacks that continue to pile up for the Biden administration.