'Anger inside of him': Peoria judge sentences man to 50 years in prison for fatal stabbing

PEORIA — A Peoria judge wondered if the man seated before him Wednesday awaiting sentencing for murder was a modern incarnation of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde.

On the one hand, Peoria County Circuit Judge John Vespa said that if Micha Gordon was on trial for being a bad person, he'd acquit, based upon testimony and letters from family and friends.

But then the judge noted the stabbing of Rolando Westbrook, who was found dead Aug. 24, 2021, in the 700 block of Northeast Jefferson Street.

That, the judge said, showed the other side of Gordon. The judged also mentioned a savage beating at Taft Homes where Gordon "stomped" on a person's head and the time he got violent with a clerk at a gas station.

For Westbrook's death, Gordon was sentenced to 50 years in prison. He will have to serve 100% of that sentence. His attorney, Kevin Lowe, indicated an appeal was in the works.

"It's clear that he's got anger inside of him and if it hasn't gotten out by now, then I don't know if it will," Vespa said, noting he had little hope for Gordon's rehabilitation and feared for the safety of Peoria if he was back on the street.

Gordon, for his part, maintained he acted in self-defense, that he was fearful of Westbrook. He repeatedly turned to Westbrook's family and said he was sorry, that he hated to see another person die.

"Two families have been affected and two people have been affected," he said. "I hate this, but I have a right to defend myself. I have a right to go where I want to go in the United States and not be attacked from behind."

Prosecutors Donna Cruz and Deb Shelby argued the opposite, that it was Gordon who was the aggressor. Vespa agreed. The judge replayed several videos that he said showed Gordon chasing after Westbrook.

"Anyone who looks at those videos and thinks that he was being followed needs to have their heads examined," the judge said.

The two men had been partying separately but near each other in Taft Homes that night. Gordon and Westbrook got into an argument.

Shelby said at trial and during the sentencing that Westbrook tried to defuse the situation by leaving and walked out of the complex and toward Jefferson Street.

At some point on Jefferson and out of the range of surveillance cameras, the two men fought. In January, a jury found Gordon, 56, guilty of murder.

